Apara Ekadashi 2020 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Ekadashi HD Images, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Send on This Holy Day

Apara Ekadashi 2020 Wishes and Greetings: The occasion of Apara Ekadashi is said to be one of the most important Ekadashis for Hindu community. Apara Ekadashi 2020 will be observed on May 18, which will fall on Monday this time. People observe the day in high spirits and grand festivities. They send across latest Apara Ekadashi wishes and greetings to their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you are looking for the most popular Apara Ekadashi wishes and greetings 2020, then you have come to the right place, as we have got you covered. In this article, we bring you Apara Ekadashi 2020 wishes, greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Ekadashi HD images, messages and GIFs to share through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lets Worship Lord Vishnu on Holy Day of Apara Ekadashi and get rid of all our past sins.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the blessings of Lord Vishnu all your problems are transformed into beautiful opportunities that lead you to the path of success.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu impart you with all the strength to do the right things and write off all your bad karmas with your good actions. Best wishes on Apara Ekadashi 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I wish that on this pious day, Lord Vishnu accepts your prayers and helps you wash away all your sins. Wishing you a very Happy Apara Ekadashi.

Send This GIF With Message: Wishing you a very Happy Apara Ekadashi.

Apara Ekadashi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images to celebrate festivals and events across the world. To download Apara Ekadashi 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can click visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

The occasion of Apara Ekadashi is celebrated to commemorate Lord Vishnu. It is also popularly known as ‘Achla Ekadashi’ and ‘Jyestha Krishna Ekadashi’. People recite special prayers and offer fruits, flowers, and incense sticks to the deity on this special day. Devotees get rid of their present and past sins, and lead life of happiness and prosperity ahead.

As May 18 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you "Happy Apara Ekadashi"