Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 Images: Nothing unites us Indians more than India vs Pakistan cricket matches, or when there’s a national/patriotic event around the corner. Well, December 7, will be another occasion, when the spirit of patriotism run high, as the day is celebrated as Armed Forces Flag Day. There are grandeur celebrations across the country, and people send warm wishes to their loved ones in honour of soldiers who protect the nation’s border. If you are searching for the most popular images and wallpapers of Armed Forces Flag Day, then worry not, as you have come to the right place. In this article, we bring you Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online to send along with Facebook messages, WhatsApp stickers, patriotic quotes and more to observe the day.

People can share these newest Armed Forces Flag Day images and wallpapers on popular chat apps like WhatsApp, Hike, and Telegram. They can send it across social messaging platforms like Instagram, and Snapchat as well. You can upload these patriotic Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter as well. It would be a fitting tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives guarding our border.

People can send across this collection of best Indian Armed Forces Flag Day HD wallpapers, through picture messages as well. If you have your creative juices flowing, you can make patriotic videos as well from these HD greetings. All you need to do is to download these latest patriotic greetings and convert them into videos using a relevant app. With that, you can then upload Armed Forces Flag Day videos on Insta Reels, Chingari, and Roposo mobile apps as well.

If you are feeling the wave of nationalism rise in you, and if you want to pay tributes to the martyred soldiers, then look no further as we have covered it all for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the best and top-trending Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 pictures and wallpapers, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, and colleagues.

Armed Forces Flag Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Armed Forces Flag Day 2020

Armed Forces Flag Day Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Armed Forces Flag Day 2020

Armed Forces Flag Day HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Armed Forces Flag Day 2020

Armed Forces Flag Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Armed Forces Flag Day 2020

Armed Forces Flag Day Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Armed Forces Flag Day 2020

The occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated in December every year. The first observance of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day took place in 1949, and since then, the national event is being observed annually. After independence, the need to manage the welfare of soldiers was too high. The occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day was observed to raise funds for the Indian armed forces. Small flags were distributed to people, and in return, donation and charity were collected for their betterment and development. You can observe the day by downloading the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers from the Play Store app or clicking HERE.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Armed Forces Flag Day 2020! We hope you would love sharing these Armed Forces Flag Day images and wallpapers to your loved ones as a tribute to the soldiers of the Indian Army.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).