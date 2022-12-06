The people of India honour the soldiers who safeguard the nation on Armed Forces Flag Day every year. It’s an opportunity for the citizens to give back to the soldiers and their families for their many sacrifices and struggles faced while serving the country. On this day, celebrated every year in December, vehicle flags are distributed among people in dark blue, light blue and red colours, which represent the three divisions of the Indian military — Army, Air Force and Navy. This day is dedicated to collecting funds from people for the armed forces and their families, especially for those who were martyred or wounded in war, so that people of the country can look after all the servicemen in need and voluntarily donate to the cause. On Armed Forces Flag Day 2022, here’s everything you need to know about the date, history, significance and how this day is observed. Navy Day 2022 Date in India: Know History, Significance, and How This Day Highlighting the Achievements of the Indian Naval Forces Is Celebrated.

Date and History of Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7 every year to enable public participation in support of the armed forces. It is the day when Indian citizens can express gratitude towards the military personnel and pay their respects to those who were martyred. In August 1949, the Defence Ministry of India set up a committee to observe a Flag Day every year with the purpose of collecting funds from all volunteers for the welfare of the armed forces personnel and for the rehabilitation of families of martyrs and war victims and to support the serving personnel and their dependents. Indian Navy Day 2022: Remembering India's Operation Trident.

Significance of Armed Forces Flag Day

This day is observed in memory of all those armed personnel who sacrificed their lives, and it serves as an opportunity for the people of the county to support the families of war veterans. Patriotic events, shows, activities and carnivals are held on this day with the primary function of seeking donations for the rehabilitation of families of war victims. Indian military staff participates in cultural programmes where they demonstrate how difficulties during a battle can be overcome.

