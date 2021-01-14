Latest Army Day 2021 Day Video Songs: Searching for the top patriotic songs? There are many famous Bollywood songs that fill you up with patriotism and love for your country. With Indian Army Day 2021 around the corner, and if you are scrambling for top songs which will boost your morale, then you are at the right place. At LatestLY, we bring you some of the most famous movie songs – filled with feelings of patriotism and lyrics of nationalism – which you can play on this auspicious occasion of Army Day 2021. Indian Army on High Alert Along Border with China, Says Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

Sandese Aate Hai Film – Border

The song 'Sandese Aate Hai' from the movie 'Border', is one of the best patriotic songs ever made in the Indian film industry. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, the song not only encapsulates the real feelings of being a soldier on duty, but it will also move you to tears with its amazing lyrics.

Challa (Main Lad Jaana) – Uri

The entire nation lauded the Indian Army for carrying out surgical strikes in PoK in 2016. The song 'Challa – Main Lad Jaana' from the movie 'Uri' beautifully depicts how Indian soldiers carried out those strikes. Sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan, and Shashwat Sachdev, the song will fill your heart with nationalism.

Sainika – Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India

Featuring Allu Arjun, the song 'Sainika' from the movie 'Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India', shows harsh realities what soldiers face in their lives. Sung by Vishal Dadlani, the song shows the training, war scenes, drills, etc. exquisitely. This song will surely set your pulse racing.

Kandho Se Milte Hai Kandhe – Lakshya

The song 'Kandho Se Milte Hai Kandhe' from the film 'Lakshya' is one of the most motivating patriotic songs that you will come across. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala and Vijay Prakash, the song featuring Hrithik Roshan, will evoke patriotic feelings in you like no other song.

Ashq Na Ho Film – Holiday

The song 'Ashq Na Ho' from the movie 'Holiday' is one of the most emotional Hindi songs you will come across on the occasion of Army Day. The soulful song is sung by Arijit Singh, while its lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. The song, which features Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, shows how difficult it is for soldiers to be away from their family, but they do it happily for their motherland's love.

Every year, India celebrates Army Day on January 15 in a grandeur manner. The moment is observed to commemorate the taking over of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army after India's independence. If you want to know more about Indian Army Day 2021 or are searching for Army Day 2021 greetings, then you can click here.

