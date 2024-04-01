Odisha Day 2024 will be marked on April 1. Also known as Utkal Divas, this annual commemoration celebrates the day the state of Odisha was formed. This annual observance is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm by people across the state and is focused on highlighting and celebrating all the contributions of Odisha towards the Indian economy and culture. As we prepare to celebrate Odisha Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Odisha Day and more. Best Places To Visit in Odisha: As You Celebrate Utkal Divas 2024, Here Are 5 Tourist Attractions That Make the State One of Its Kind.

When is Odisha Day 2024?

Odisha Day 2024 will be celebrated on April 1. This annual commemoration celebrates the anniversary of the formation of the state as a separate state out of Bihar and Orissa Province with the addition of Koraput District and Ganjam District from the Madras Presidency on 1 April 1936.

Significance of Utkal Divas

The state of Odisha has been making significant contributions to building India. From arts and cultures to economic growth and development, Odisha has been known to be a key contributor on every front. Utkal Divas, or Odisha Day commemoration, is focused on raising awareness about these key contributions made. The main revolution in this separate state continued for three decades from the very day of formation of Utkal Sammilani which led to the foundation of a separate Odisha Province. Authentic Odia Dishes for Utkal Divas 2024 Celebrations: From Pakhala Bhata to Macha Ghanta, 5 Traditional Food From Odisha Cuisine One Must Try.

The celebration of Odisha Dibasa or Utkal Divas is full of fun and festive events. Thousands of stores and Jhankis make this festival more beautiful. There are competitions arranged by popular local politicians like fireworks competitions. People across the state often get together on this occasion and indulge in fun activities and events across the state. This observance also serves as a day of remembrance for all the Odia people who were key contributors to keep the community united.

