Arunachal Pradesh Foundation day is observed every year on February 20. This day was declared in the year 1986 after the 53rd Amendment of the Indian constitution. Arunachal Pradesh, also known as the "land of the rising sun", is the extreme northern part of the country. On February 20, 1987, it became a full-fledged state and the 25th state of Union India. Since then, this day has been observed as the Arunachal Pradesh foundation day every year. As you celebrate Arunachal Pradesh Foundation day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Arunachal Pradesh shares its borders with Bhutan to the west, a Tibetan region to the North, Myanmar and Nagaland to the south and southeast and Assam to the south and southwest region. It also shares its borders with China. Itanagar is the capital of the state. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On this day, the people of Arunachal Pradesh are all excited to celebrate the state's formation day. They spread messages saying Happy Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day among all their loved ones. Wishing everyone a Happy Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023!

