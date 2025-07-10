Asalha Puja, also known as Dhamma Day or Dharma Day, is one of the most important festivals of Theravada Buddhism which falls every year in July on the full moon of the Asadha month. The occasion of Asalha Puja is celebrated in countries with Theravada Buddhist populations, especially in Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Laos and Myanmar. In Indonesia, the festival is centered at Mendut Temple and Borobudur Temple, Central Java. The festival of Asalha Puja falls on the sixth lunar month, typically July, and commemorates Buddha’s first sermon after enlightenment. Asalha Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10. The Life of Gautama Buddha, Story of Enlightenment and His Teachings To Know.

This annual event also celebrates the 'Four Noble Truths'- Dukkha, Tanha, Nibbana, and the eightfold path preached by Buddha after his enlightenment. The first sermon, often referred to as ‘setting into motion the wheel of dhamma’, is the teaching which is encapsulated for Buddhists in the Four Noble Truths - there is suffering (dukkha); suffering is caused by craving (tanha); there is a state (nibbana) beyond suffering and craving; and finally, the way to nirvana is via the Noble Eightfold Path. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Asalha Puja 2025 Date

Asalha Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10.

Asalha Puja Significance

Asalha Puja holds great significance for Theravada Buddhists around the world as this day offers a chance for Buddhists to reflect on the sermon’s four noble truths. Theravada is Buddhism's oldest existing school and its adherents known as the Theravadins, have preserved their version of the Buddha's teaching or Dhamma in the Pāli Canon.

The day is observed by donating offerings to temples and listening to sermons. The following day is known in Thailand as Wan Khao Phansa; it is the first day of Vassa, the Theravada rains retreat. This day marks the beginning of the Vassa, the Buddhist lent period that lasts for three months.

