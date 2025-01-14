Mahayana New Year, also called Buddhist New Year, is celebrated every year by Mahayana Buddhists across the globe. Mahayana New Year 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14. It is mainly celebrated in China, Korea, Japan, Tibet, Taiwan, Mongolia, and some parts of India. It marks the start of the new year according to regional calendars, and it is usually observed on the first full moon day in January. The holiday is marked by prayers, rituals, and community gatherings. Followers celebrate the day by focusing on spiritual renewal, peace, mindfulness, and reflection. It is a time to honour Buddha’s teachings and practice kindness, compassion, and generosity. It also celebrates the hope for a prosperous and meaningful year ahead. To know more about Buddha, his teachings, and enlightenment, watch the full Buddha Sutra video below. From prince to monk, it explains the full story of Buddha. Mahayana New Year 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Celebrations Related to the Buddhist Holiday.

Watch Sory of Buddha in ‘Buddha Sutra’ Video:

