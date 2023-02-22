Ash Wednesday 2023 will take place on February 22. It is observed on Wednesday that falls six weeks before Easter Sunday. As you observe Ash Wednesday 2023, here's a collection of holy quotes, spiritual sayings, Biblical texts, Ash Wednesday 2023 messages on images and prayers, photos, Ash Wednesday HD wallpapers and Facebook status to mark the Christian Season of Lent.

Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of fasting, sacrifice and prayer. On this day, the followers of Jesus forgo a regular meal schedule and eat only one normal-sized meal and two small ones over the given 24-hour period. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the season of Lent. Nowadays, Ash Wednesday is a chance to do some guerilla evangelism, going out into the city and offering ashes to passersby on the sidewalks, even to drivers stopped at traffic lights. Lent 2023: Here’s All You Need To Know About the Rules for Fasting and Abstinence in This Lenten Season.

People send their wishes and greetings to their loved ones on this day. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Ash Wednesday 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Ash Wednesday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Ash Wednesday, Let Us Remind Ourselves That None of Us Is Here Forever, and We Are Nothing but Dust.

Ash Wednesday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Ash Wednesday¸ Let Us Turn Over All Our Fears and Anxieties to God.

Ash Wednesday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ash Wednesday Is the Day To Apologize for Our Bad Deeds.

Ash Wednesday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Day You Will Find Yourself, You Will Find God. Ash Wednesday Is Purely Focused on Mercy and Not Sinfulness.

Ash Wednesday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have Faith, and You Will Soon Be Where God Wants You To Be. Ash Wednesday Is the Day of the Almighty’s Blessings

Ash Wednesday is the beginning of approximately six weeks of fasting and penance. On this day, people receive dark Ash marks on their foreheads as a sign of the cross to symbolize death and repentance to begin Lent humbly and solemnly. Wishing everyone a Blessed Ash Wednesday 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2023 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).