Ashadhi Bij is also known as Ashadhi Beej is one of the most traditional and culturally rich festivals in Gujarat and the Kutch region. The Ashadhi Bij festival marks the start of the monsoon season. Ashadhi Bij festival is important for farmers as it helps predict the year’s rainfall and agricultural cycle. Ashadhi Bij is observed on the second day of the month of Ashadha. As this day marks the Kutchi New Year, the Gujarat Rath Yatra also takes place, and people in Vadodara are gearing up for the annual procession on June 27. Millions of people will come together on the streets to celebrate this auspicious day. So here in this article, we bring you the Kutchi New Year 2025 date, its traditions, rituals, history and significance. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Live Streaming Online & Telecast From Jagannath Temple.

Ashadhi Bij 2025 Date

Ashadhi Bij 2025 is on June 27. On the day of Kutchi New Year, parts of Gujarat also celebrate Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Gujarat Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025

Gujarat Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 will be celebrated on June 27, on Ashadhi Bij. This yatra will begin around 7:00 AM from Jamalpur’s historic Jagannath Temple and return by evening around 8:00 PM. This is Gujarat’s most significant Rath Yatra after Puri, honouring Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. It is believed that all three deities came out of the temple to bless devotees across the city.

Apart from this, before the Rath Yatra begins, all the festivities start with the Mangla Aarti. Traditionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has performed the aarti for many years in the early hours, around 4:30 AM. In addition, the Gujarat Chief Minister performs the Pahind Vidhi, a ritual of sweeping the road with a golden broom, then ceremonially pulls the Rath out of the temple.

Ashadhi Bij Rituals and traditions

The Kutchi New Year is celebrated as Ashadhi Bij, one of the most unique and heartwarming traditions and marks the beginning of the Kutchi New Year. The celebration and tradition of the Kutchi New Year are entirely different from other New Year celebrations. Yes, the Kutchi New Year beautifully aligns with the arrival of the monsoon, which brings hope, joy, and blessings for a fruitful harvest. During this festival, all the Families gather together. On the Kutchi New Year, offer special prayers to God, cook delicious traditional meals and share wishes. On the Ashadhi beej festival, the amount of moisture in the atmosphere is measured to determine which crop will produce more during the upcoming monsoon season. Rath Yatra 2025: Why Lord Jagannath Falls Sick Days Before the Annual Chariot Festival? Know the Sacred Legend Behind Lord Jagannath's Illness After Snana Purnima.

Kutchi New Year History and significance

The Kutchi New Year, also known as Ashadhi Bij, is a significant occasion celebrated in Gujarat's Kutch region. This day marks the beginning of the new year and farming year for local communities. In earlier times, farmers predicted the upcoming monsoons based on the sky, wind, and moisture levels. The Ashadhi Beej festival reflects the community's connection to nature and hopes for new beginnings.

To celebrate the Ashadhi Beej and Kutcha New Year, all the local people come together and enjoy folk music, colourful attire, and age-old customs—new beginnings.

