Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi! The Maha Ekadashi 2022 will be celebrated on July 10, Sunday, which will mark the beginning of Chaturmas, the holy four-month period of the rainy season. Ashadhi Ekadashi is also called Devshayani Ekadashi, which falls on the eleventh lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Ashadha. On this day, idols Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi are worshipped, and devotees sing prayers to dedicate themselves to the festival in full show. They celebrate the day by exchanging positive wishes with their friends and family to begin the auspicious period in a unique way. For that, we've got you Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 wishes and greetings that you can send to your relatives.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes into the state of Yogic sleep and rests in the Ksheerasagar or cosmic ocean for four months of Chaturmas. During his absence, Lord Shiva takes care of the Universe, and the Ekadashi is observed to dedicate an ode to Bholenath. Devotees take vows on this day that will be honoured during the Chaturmas, which includes giving up on certain food items and fasting on every Ekadashi day. People pray to God for their strength, happiness and peaceful life before they go into the resting period. Greetings, quotes and messages of Shayani Ekadashi take prominence as people wish each other to celebrate the day. So, in order to please your close ones with warm wishes and greetings, send these Lord Vishnu images, Devshayani Ekadashi messages, WhatsApp status, quotes & SMS on this Ekadashi Vrat. Kande Navami 2022: Staple Maharashtrian Onion Dishes That Are a Must-Try Before Ashadhi Ekadashi Begins! (Watch Videos)

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Reads: Happy Devshayani Ekadashi. Bola Pundalika Var De Hari Vitthal Shri Dnyandevtukaram Pandari Nath Maharaj Ki Jay!

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Reads: Bhagwan Vishnu Ko Arpan Devshayani Maha-Ekadashi Ki Shubh Kamnayein.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Reads: May We Get Rid of All Our Vices and May We Emerge As Better Human Beings. A Very Blissful Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Reads: Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022. Here’s Praying to Lord Vishnu for Eternal Peace, Happiness And Good Health for You and Your Loved ones on The Holy Festival of Devshayani Ekadashi Puja.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Reads: Here's Celebrating the Glory of Lord Vishnu, on The Holy Festival of Maha- Ekadashi.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Wishes: Send Images and Quotes for Devshayani Ekadashi to Loved Ones

Devshayani Ekadashi coincides with the Pandharpur Wari Yatra in Orissa. The well-known grand chariot festival takes place in the Pandharpur district of Puri when a large number of devotees participate in the Pandharpur Ashadhi Ekadashi Wari Yatra. With so many essential festivals happening during Ekadashi, it's apparent that you must celebrate the festive day exclusively. Get these Devshayani Ekadashi 2022 Wishes and Greetings for free download online.

