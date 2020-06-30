The first day of the seventh month of the year is full of festival and events. And one of the significant Hindu observances falling on July 1, 2020, is Ashadi Ekadashi. Known by several other names such as Shayani Ekadashi, Maha-Ekadashi, Prathama- Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi, Devshayani Ekadashi, Devpodhi Ekadashi, this auspicious day is celebrated to worship Lord Vishnu’s manifestation, Vithoba. The deity is also known as Vitthala, Vithu Mauli and Panduranga. Like any other festival, people will wish their family and friends on Ashadi Ekadashi 2020. Therefore, we bring you a collection of Devshayani Ekadashi images, Ashadi Ekadashi messages in Hindi, Ashadi Ekadashi Rangoli design videos, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, Ekadashi photos, Happy Ekadashi 2020 greetings, Lord Panduranga HD Images, Lord Vithoba photos and more. All of this is available for free download online. Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Tithi and Puja Vidhi: Know the Significance of Ashadi Ekadashi, A Day to Worship Vitthal, Lord Vishnu's Avatar.

On the festival day, search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Devshayani Ekadashi 2020, Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 images, Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat Katha, Devshayani Ekadashi importance, Devshayani Ekadashi story, Ashadi Ekadashi 2020, Ashadi Ekadashi images, Ashadi Ekadashi in Marathi, Ashadi Ekadashi wishes, Ashadi Ekadashi messages, Shayani Ekadashi HD wallpapers, Ashadi Ekadashi WhatsApp Messages, Ashadi Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers, Ashadi Ekadashi 2020 Greetings, and so much more.

How to Download Ashadi Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Ashadi Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers online from the Play Store. HERE is the link to download the festive pack compatible with the messaging app. Apart from Ekadashi greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, and images, you will also find Lord Vithoba images, Panduranga photos and wallpapers.

Happy Ashadi Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All Happy Ashadi Ekadashi! Vittala Vittala Vittala, Hari Om Vittala!

Happy Ashadi Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bola Pundalika Var De Hari Vitthal Shri Dnyandevtukaram Pandari Nath Maharaj Ki Jay Vitthal Vitthal Vitthalaa Hari Om Vitthalla!

Happy Ashadi Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi to Everyone.

Happy Ashadi Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you all Happy Ashadi Ekadashi! Vittala Vittala Vittala, Hari Om Vittala!

Happy Ashadi Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vitthal Bless You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi and Always. Happy Ashadi Ekadashi!

Watch Video to Make Ashadi Ekadashi Rangoli Design

Ashadi Ekadashi marks the beginning of Chaturmas, a holy period of four months (July to October) reserved for penance, austerities, fasting, bathing in sacred rivers and religious observances for all. On this auspicious day, Lord Vishnu and Devi Lakshmi are worshipped, especially by Vaishnavas, followers of the Hindu protector God, Lord Vishnu. We wish them and everyone, in general, a very Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2020!

