Attukal Pongala is a famous 10-day religious festival celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It is one of the largest gatherings of women in the world, where millions of women participate in offering Pongala, a sweet dish made of rice, jaggery, and coconut to the goddess Attukal Bhagavathy. This year, Attukal Pongala 2025 falls on Thursday, March 13, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Pooram Nakshathram begins at 06:35 am on March 13, 2025 and ends at 08:49 am on March 14, 2025. Attukal Pongala Images, Wishes & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes To Observe This Kerala Festival.

Attukal Pongala is a 10-day event that commences on the Karthigai star of the Malayalam month of Makaram or Kumbham and ends with the sacrificial offering known as Kuruthitharpanam at night. On the ninth day of the Attukal Pongala festival, the world famous Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam takes place. In this article, let’s know more about Attukal Pongala 2025 date, Attukal Pongala Pooram Nakshathram timings and the significance of the annual event in Kerala. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Attukal Pongala 2025 Date

Attukal Pongala 2025 falls on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Attukal Pongala 2025 Timings

The Pooram Nakshathram begins at 06:35 am on March 13 and ends at 08:49 am on March 14, 2025

Attukal Pongala Rituals

At the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, the main priest of the temple makes an announcement after which women light the ritual fires for preparation of sweet customary rice in earthen pots.

The temple area and its roads are filled with women preparing the customary rice on small hearths, filling the air with its aroma.

The ceremony is initiated on the auspicious day of Pooram star which coincides with full moon or Purnima.

All these rituals occur amidst the beautiful musical rendering of Goddess (Kannaki Charitam) during the Kappukettu ceremony.

The ceremony is concluded in the evening by an aerial showering of flowers, and sprinkling of holy waters, by the temple priests, to honor the most benevolent goddess, Sri Bhadrakali

Attukal Pongala Significance

Attukal Pongala is an auspicious festival dedicated to Goddess Bhagavathy, believed to be an incarnation of Devi Parvati/Kannaki. On the ninth day, there is a huge gathering of millions of women on the temple complex. These women prepare a divine food made of rice in earthen pots and offer it to the Attukal Amma (Goddess of the Temple). The pongala preparation starts with the ritual called 'Aduppuvettu', a lighting of the pongala hearth called Pandarayaduppu, which is placed inside the temple by the chief priest.

The ceremony was set up in Guinness Book of World Records on February 23, 1997, when 1.5 million women participated in Pongala. In 2009, a new Guinness World Record celebrated 2.5 million attendance.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

