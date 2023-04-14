BR Ambedkar Jayanti is commemorated every year on April 14. This annual observance is a very important day for followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and marks his birth anniversary. Also known as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti, the celebration of BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 is sure to be filled with various events and processions across the country. Babasaheb was a revolutionary who fought against caste-based discrimination in India and urged for equal rights for all to be the norm. This is the reason that many people also consider Ambedkar Jayanti to be Equal Rights Day in India. As we prepare to celebrate Bhim Jayanti 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate BR Ambedkar Jayanti, the Significance of Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 and more. Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Marathi & Jai Bhim Images For Free Download Online.

When is Ambedkar Jayanti 2023?

Ambedkar Jayanti is a day dedicated to celebrating the life and work of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Born on April 14, 1891 - Babasaheb spearheaded the caste-based revolution in India while fighting against the British Raj. His vision for an equal, just and secular India was penned into our constitution. This is the reason that Babasaheb’s birthday is celebrated as BR Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti across the country. The first Ambedkar Jayanti celebration started in 1928 when Ambedkarite and social activist Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay celebrated Babasaheb’s birthday in Pune.

Significance of Bhim Jayanti

The celebration of BR Ambedkar Jayanti is a public holiday in more than 25 states across India, and people often organise grand events and processions to celebrate this day. The celebrations of Bhim Jayanti are especially grand in Maharashtra, especially at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. The celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti spread worldwide since Dalits, Adivasis, labour workers, women, and those who embraced Buddhism after his example all remember the life and works of Dr Ambedkar.

Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Wishes

Let Us Always Stand Against Discrimination and Fight for Equality on the Occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Dr Ambedkar Will Be Remembered for Establishing a Constitution That Unites Us. When a Nation's People Are Strong, the Nation Becomes Strong. Let Us Be Inspired by B.R. Ambedkar and Strive To Be Like Him. Congratulations on Ambedkar Jayanti. Today Is a Day To Honour Babasaheb Ambedkar's Beliefs and the Path He Took To Become the Torchbearer of Social Reform. Dr BR Ambedkar Was a Firm Believer in Equality and Fraternity. Let Us Continue To Follow His Ideas. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

We hope that Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 gives you the push you need to read about Dr Ambedkar and his work and understand the revolutionary vision that he had. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).