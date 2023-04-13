Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, popularly known as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti, is observed every year on April 14 across India. The day is commemorated in memory of BR Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution. To mark Ambedkar Jayanti 2023, we have compiled a list of Ambedkar Jayanti wishes in Marathi, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 messages in Marathi, Ambedkar Jayanti greetings in Marathi, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti images and HD wallpapers, SMS, and sayings that you can share with your family and friends.

The special day marks Ambedkar's birthday, born on April 14, 1891. His birthday is also referred to as 'Equality Day' by some in India. He was a social reformer, lawyer, and political activist. He is remembered for his contributions to drafting the Indian Constitution and fighting for the rights of Dalits and the oppressed. You can now download these Bhim Jayanti 2023 wishes, Ambedkar Jayanti pics, Ambedkar Jayanti messages, and Ambedkar Jayanti wallpapers and send them to your loved ones. Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Rangoli Designs & ‘Jai Bhim’ Jayanti Images To Pay Homage on His 132nd Birth Anniversary (Watch Videos).

BR Ambedkar headed the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution, which was adopted on January 26, 1950. His first birthday was publicly celebrated on April 14, 1928, in Pune by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, an Ambedkarite and social activist. He started the tradition of commemorating Babasaheb's birth anniversary. On April 14, 1990, Ambedkar was bestowed with the Bharat Ratna award. The same year his life-size portrait was also unveiled in the Central Hall of Parliament.

