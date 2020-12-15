Bahrain Independence Day 2020: The country of Bahrain observes its Independence Day amidst grandeur festivities every year. The day holds significant importance in the country’s history. The day marks their independence from the British rule, which ruled their nation for many years. Independence Day in Bahrain is observed as a national holiday. If you are looking for more information about Bahrain Independence Day 2020 – its date, history, and significance, then look no further, as you have reached the right place.

Bahrain Independence Day 2020 Date

The real date of Bahrain Independence Day is August 14, which is when in the year 1971, the country earned its independence. However, the island nation observes its official Independence Day on December 16. Wondering why? Here’s the history behind it!

Bahrain Independence Day: History

Both Iran and the British claimed sovereignty over the island of Bahrain till the late 1960s. However, in 1970, an independent survey (read: referendum) was conducted in Bahrain if they wanted to be a free and independent nation or preferred Iranian/British control over them. The referendum took place under the tutelage of the United Nations (UN).

On May 11, 1970, the UNSC passed a resolution, concluding that a vast majority of the population voted to “gain their identity of a fully independent and sovereign state free to decide for itself its relations with other States.” In the same year, Iran renounced its control over Bahrain. The following year, the British, too, left the island nation, on August 14, 1971. Bahrain, Israel Announce 'Historic Peace Deal', US President Donald Trump Shares Joint Statement.

However, Bahrain celebrates December 16 as a national holiday to celebrate their Independence Day. It is because December 16 coincides with the date of the ascension of former ruler Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa to the throne. Hence, Bahrain Independence Day is observed on December 16.

Bahrain Independence Day Significance

The Kingdom of Bahrain is third-smallest in the continent of Asia. Nonetheless, a lot of the world’s biggest financial institutions have a presence in the island nation. Since its independence, Bahrain has been a member of the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, Arab League, Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC), and Gulf Cooperation Council (GOC).

The stature of Bahrain has risen significantly in the regional geopolitics since its independence. Globally, it has established fruitful bilateral relations with over 190 countries, including India.

To commemorate the historical event, there are grand fireworks at display in the national capital, and across the country. There are military parades, concerts, feasts, etc. that take place throughout the nation. The atmosphere is quite electrifying!

We at LatestLY wish you all the Bahrainis a very Happy Bahrain Independence Day 2020. We hope you all loved this piece of information and would share with your friends.

