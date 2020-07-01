The Jagannath Rath Yatra that began on June 23 will end today with the homecoming of Lord Jagannath. Various ceremonial customs and traditions are performed as Lord Jagannath returns to his abode at Puri temple in Odisha. As Bahdua Yatra 2020 is being held we bring you wishes and greetings to wish people on the celebration. Our list also includes Bahuda Yatra 2020 images and HD Wallpapers which can be free download online. You can wish your loved ones by sending these WhatsApp Messages, photos and greetings. These HD photos can also be used as Instagram and WhatsApp stories to celebrate the day. On Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi day, Lord Jagannath along with his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra shall begin their return journey from the Gundicha temple. Bahuda Yatra 2020 Images, Free Live Streaming and Telecast From Puri: Watch Video of The Lord’s Homecoming, a Key Event During Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra

As per the schedule released by Puri Jagannath Temple's administration, the Bahuda Pahandi began at 8 am and continue upto 10 am. It will be followed by Chera Panhara between 10:30 am and 11.30 am, after which Bahuda Yatra shall start around noon. You can send these Bahuda Yatra 2020 free images to wish on the festival. Bahuda Yatra 2020 is of much significance for the people of Odisha and is celebrated with grand observances. You can greet your loved ones the ceremonial event with these free HD images and wallpaper. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: History and Significance of Puri's Annual Chariot Festival.

Bahuda Yatra (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bahuda Yatra 2020 (Photo Credits: PIB in Odisha Twitter)

Bahuda Yatra 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: Doordarshan National Twitter)

Lord Sudarshan who is considered to be the pilot god, leads the ceremonial procession as per the traditions. He is followed by the Lord Balabhadra, then Devi Subhadra and lastly Lord Jagannath. After staying for nine days at Gundicha temple, they return to their heavenly abode to Puri temple at Jagannath in Odisha.

