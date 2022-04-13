Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is a significant festival that marks the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhs. Baisakhi 2022 falls on April 14, Thursday. Here's a collection of beautiful Baisakhi 2022 images, Happy Vaisakhi greetings, Baisakhi wishes, Happy Baisakhi 2022 images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes, SMS and GIFs to celebrate the colourful day with family and friends. Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Vaisakhi Messages, Telegram Photos and Facebook Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

Baisakhi is the annual celebration of the spring harvest, particularly in North India. According to the Hindu Samvat calendar, this day is also known as Vaisakha Sankranti. It is a ritual in Hindi communities to bathe in sacred rivers like Ganga, Jhelum and Kaveri on this day. People send messages saying "Vaisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan" to their loved ones. As you celebrate Baisakhi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings to all your near and dear ones. You can also download Baisakhi stickers for WhatsApp from the Play Store online. HERE is the download link.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Baisakhi! May Waheguru Bless You with Growth, Health, and Peace on this Festival of Harvest.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower You with Endless Blessing, Joy, Love, and Happiness! Happy Baisakhi Wishes to You and Your Family.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy and Prosperous Baisakhi. May You be Blessed with a Prosperous and Successful Year Ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Greetings on Baisakhi. Let Us Celebrate This Wonderful Occasion with High Spirits and Great Enthusiasm.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope, Happiness, New Beginnings, Joy! Baisakhi, the Festival of Positivity! Happy Baisakhi

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time to Celebrate the Golden Fields and Rich Harvest. Happy Vaisakhi.

Baisakhi is celebrated grandly at the Vaisakhi fair at Tahurdwara of Bhagwan Narainji at Pandori Mahatan village in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The Baisakhi fair is celebrated for three days starting from the first day of Vaisakh and ending on the third day of Vaisakh. Here are beautiful images and Wallpapers that you can download and send as a greeting for the day to all your friends and relatives on this day.

The people of the Sikh community hold kirtans, visit local gurudwaras, and community fairs and hold Nagar Kirtan procession by raising the Nishan Sahib flag. They gather together to celebrate the festival and enjoy the festive food. Images and wallpapers depicting dhol and harvest are viral on the internet to this day. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones to greet them on Baisakhi 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Baisakhi 2022!

