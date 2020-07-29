Eid al Adha 2020 is almost here, and there are so many ways to celebrate the auspicious festival. This year, the festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be different because of the pandemic. Individuals are restricted to observe Bakrid 2020 at home. But that does not mean it will be any less fun. And since Eid ul-Adha is just around the corner, there are many last-minute preparations to do as well. But what about the gifts? If you are yet to sort that out, do not worry as we bring you Bakrid 2020 last-minute gift ideas to celebrate the festival. The tradition of giving gifts is universal and done all around the world as it is a time to celebrate and share. So, check out Bakrid 2020 last-minute gift ideas for your loved ones to wish them, Eid Mubarak. Simple 5-Minute Mehendi Designs & Indian Henna Patterns to Apply on Your Palms Ahead of Bakrid.

Eidi

There is very less time, and we cannot even go out and buy gifts, considering the situation. Eidi, money is the most common gift given on this day. Its last-minute and the person who receives an Eidi can use it any way he or she likes—spending on a toy, clothes, shoes or just save up for something more important in the future.

Religious Books

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nur Innai Bookshop (@nurinnaibookshop) on Jul 29, 2020 at 1:53am PDT

Eid celebration is the best time to gift religious books to your near ones. There are many available online with Islamic moral stories and stories of prophets that can teach valuable lessons of life.

Gift Baskets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Подарочные Наборы My Hygge Box (@my_hygge_box) on Jul 16, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

This is a smart way rather than buying individual gifts. The basket can contain a lot of products your family members or friends can use every day. Make sure there is something for everyone in the gift basket!

Painted Candles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thecolorpalette_25 (@thecolorpalette_by_niva) on Jul 26, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT

This is a simple ide and does not take a too long time to prepare. DIY a custom design on a beautiful candle and you are left with an amazing gifting option for Bakrid.

DIY Eid Mubarak Card

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humairaa (@ahmar.hp) on Jun 1, 2018 at 4:18am PDT

When nothing goes right, the best way to make gifting procedure quick, yet personal is a DIY Eid card. They are known to be the most personal and treasured of all gifts. So, go ahead and gift your loved ones a DIY Eid card which is easy to make and beautiful enough to be kept on display all year long. Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

Bakrid celebration is going to be different than the previous years as you cannot venture out to celebrate. But you can still make it unique by spending more time with your family members at home. The above gift ideas are quick, special and affordable to make the festival of Eid al-Adha, a memorable one.

