Eid al-Adha, also called Eid Qurban, Bakrid or Bakra Eid is an important Islamic observance. It is one of the two main Muslim festivals which is celebrated with grand celebrations. Eid-al-Adha starts on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah (twelfth and final month) of the Islamic lunar calendar, and ends after four days. Eid al-Adha 2020 in India will begin on the evening of July 30 and end on July 31. Applying Mehendi is an integral part of the celebrations in any community. It is considered auspicious and hence mostly women decorate their palms with beautiful Arabic Mehendi patterns ahead of the festival. For those of you who were caught up, we bring to you latest DIY five-minute Mehendi design videos to apply ahead of Bakrid 2020. Eid al-Adha 2020: Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

Applying Mehendi on palms is considered auspicious in many communities and often ahead of festivals, marriages and other celebratory occasion, women love to fill with hands with these designs. So for those who are out there looking for quick and easy designs, we have got you covered. You can easily get these Arabic designs perfect in just five minutes. Watch these DIY videos and get those designs ahead of the festive season!

Simple Arabic Mehendi Design:

Quick 5 Minute Mehendi Design:

The observance signifies the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command. Traditionally, one portion of the cooked meat is distributed among the needy during the festival while the rest is kept for family members and relatives. Ahead of the festival, we wish you a Happy Bakrid!

