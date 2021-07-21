Eid al-Adha is the second biggest celebration in Islam that is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Also known as Bakrid, this celebration is also known as the Festival of Sacrifice. Eid al-Adha 2021 is expected to be celebrated on July 21 in India. The celebration of Eid is usually dependent on the movement of the moon. As people prepare to celebrate Bakrid 2021, they are sure to share Happy Bakrid wishes, Eid al-Adha messages, Bakrid Mubarak WhatsApp messages and Bakrid 2021 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Bakrid celebration honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his own son, Ismail, as an act of obedience to God’s command. According to the Quran, Allah stopped Ibrahim before he made this sacrifice and provided a lamb for sacrifice instead. In remembrance of this story and to understand the significance of sacrifice, people often rear a lamb before Bakrid and offer it as a sacrifice on the morning of Eid al-Adha. Bakrid celebration usually involves distributing meat from the sacrificial lamb amongst family and friends. Eid al-Adha 2021: From Bakrid in India to Eid-el-Kabir in Egypt, How Eid Al-Adha is Celebrated in Different Countries Across the Globe.

Like all Eids, Eid al-Adha celebration also revolves around being one together with the community. While the current spread of the pandemic might restrict the celebration of Bakrid 2021, people are sure to make the most of this festive occasion virtually. Here are some Happy Bakrid wishes, Eid al-Adha messages, Bakrid Mubarak WhatsApp Status Pictures and Bakrid 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak

WhatsApp Message Reads: I wish you all a blessed Eid al-Adha. May you find eternal peace and joy today and always.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a safe and blessed Eid al-Adha with happiness and health! Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah shower Rahmah upon us and accept our prayers. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a safe and blessed Eid al-Adha with happiness and health! Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak

WhatsApp Message Reads: I wish you all a blessed Eid al-Adha. May you find eternal peace and joy today and always.

Eid al-Adha 2021 Images & WhatsApp Messages: Greetings, Wallpapers and Quotes To Send on Bakrid

Bakrid celebration also involves preparing delicious biryani, eid-special sweets like Sheer Korma and other lamb-based delicacies as well. The celebration of Bakrid 2021 is sure to be much more close-knit as many states continue to maintain caution in sight of the continued spread of the pandemic. However, people are sure to celebrate with some delicious food and desserts. We hope that this Bakrid brings with it all happiness and prosperity. Bakrid Mubarak.

