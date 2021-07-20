Mumbai, July 20: Bakra Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha and Bakrid, will be celebrated by Muslims in India tomorrow, July 21. Bakra Eid is observed in honour of the willingness of prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son on the God's command. There are restrictions on gatherings in India in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, we bring Bakra Eid greetings, messages, wishes, GIFs and HD images and wallpapers with "Bakra Eid Mubarak" and "Bakrid Mubarak" texts that you can send to loved ones via Facebook and WhatsApp. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

The festival of Bakra Eid gives revelers an opportunity to meet and celebrate together. However, the pandemic has confirmed people to their homes and towns. Unnecessary travelling should be avoided to prevent further spread of the deadly virus. So, here are Bakrid Mubarak greetings, Bakra Eid Mubarak messages and wishes, Eid Ul Azha WhatsApp stickers, Eid-al-Adha Facebook images in HD quality and GIFs to share with friends and family.

Bakra Eid Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bakra Eid Greeting: May God give you happiness of heaven above. Happy Bakrid Mubarak to you all.

Bakra Eid Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bakra Eid Greeting: All the loving wishes for you today to bring much happiness your way. Bakra Eid Greetings

Bakra Eid Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bakrid Message: May this Eid al-Adha bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone.

Bakra Eid Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bakrid Wish: May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your mind with wisdom. Bakrid Mubarak

Bakra Eid Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid al-Adha Greeting: On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the Almighty.

Bakra Eid Mubarak 2021 GIF:

The tradition of celebrating Bakrid is about the story mentioned in the Quran on Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son at the command of God. It is written that prophet Ibrahim kept having dreams about sacrificing something extremely dear to him. He interpreted this as a message from God and decided to sacrifice his son Ismael on His command. Ismael also agreed to get killed to fulfill the God's wish. However, the God did not let Ismael die and replaced him with an animal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).