As the month of February begins comes Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja. In the same month, from February 12, Gupta Navaratri will start whereas on February 16, the festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated. While we are all eagerly celebrating these festivities to begin like Shatila Ekadashi, Mouni Amavasya, Ganesh Jayanti, Vasant Panchami, Kumbh Sankranti, Achala Saptami, Shivaji Jayanti, Bhishma Ashtami, Jaya Ekadashi, Hazrat Ali's birthday, Magha Purnima & Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Basant Panchami holds a special significance. On this auspicious day, you can do certain things to bring is prosperity and good luck in your life.

Vasant Panchami is a festival celebrated every year on the fifth day of Magh Shukla Paksha. There is a religious belief that on this day, Mother Saraswati blesses Earth. Therefore, on this day, Mother Saraswati is worshipped with rituals. According to the scriptures, some things should be kept in mind on Vasant Panchami to have a beautiful life ahead.

Basant Panchami 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Basant Panchami Tithi will start at 03:36 AM on February 16 and will end at 5.46 AM on the next day i.e. February 17. In such a case, Panchami Tithi will remain on the full day on February 16.

Basant Panchami Shubh Muhurat: On the Basant Panchami, the auspicious time of worship of Mother Saraswati will last for about five and a half hours.

Basant Panchami 2021 Holy Rituals

Yellow colour has special significance on Vasant Panchami. This colour is dear to Maa Saraswati. Therefore, offer yellow clothes to the goddess of learning on this day. On the day of Vasant Panchami, we should not wear colourful clothes, but should wear yellow clothes.

According to the scriptures, Vasant Panchami is considered to be extremely auspicious for all auspicious tasks. On the occasion of this auspicious day, the beautiful and new atmosphere of spring falls in nature. Therefore, one should not forget to cut trees even today.

Mother Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge and learning. For this reason, Vasant Panchami is considered very auspicious for the commencement of Vibharam and other types of Manglik works. It is believed that no one should speak abusive words on Vasant Panchami.

Do not bring bad thoughts to any person in your mind on the auspicious day of Vasant Panchami. Rather focus on Mother Saraswati in your mind. With the meditation of Mother Saraswati, you will get the blessings of Veena Vadini.

Without knowledge, a person's life is bleak and mother Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge. On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped through rituals. Therefore, on this day, people should lead a sattvic life and stay away from the consumption of meat and alcohol.

In religious terms, the festival of Vasant Panchami is of great importance. This festival is dedicated to Saraswati, the mother goddess of knowledge and notes. Therefore, one should not eat food without bathing on Vasant Panchami, if possible, observe a fast for Mother Saraswati on this day.

