International Men's day is celebrated globally on November 19. The main inspiration behind celebrating International Men's Day is to raise awareness on the various issues that men face, like misandry, stereotypical expectations, and more. People also ensure to raise conversations on men's mental and physical health and wellbeing, and the steps that we need to take to help young boys as well as men in this journey. International Men's Day 2020 celebrations are sure to include Happy International Men's Day wishes, International Men's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes on International Men's Day, Happy Men's Day messages, International Men's Day Facebook Status Pictures that are widely shared online.

The history of International Men's Day dates back to the year 1992. On February 7 1992, Thomas Oaster set forth Men's Day celebration to acknowledge and commemorate the contributions of men to various fields and aspects of life. Many attempts were made to start International Men's day, but it gained international recognition and attraction only in 1999. This happened when this day was re-initialised by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh in Trinidad and Tobago on November 19. The event received a lot of support in the Caribbean. This leads to the observance of International Men's Day on November 19 every year.

The celebrations of International Men's Day carry an annual theme, and Better Health for Boys and Men is the theme of International Men's Day 2020. International Men's Day is not celebrated to compete with International Women's Day, but to compliment it. People utilise these observances to increase conversations on various crucial issues on men's health and well being that is also sidelined all year long. People enjoy sharing Happy International Men's Day wishes, International Men's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes on International Men's Day, Happy Men's Day messages, International Men's Day Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family on this day.

Happy International Men's Day (File Image)

Quotes for Men's Day Reads: “The First Step to Be a Good Man Is This: You Must Deeply Feel the Burden of the Stones Some Else [Is] Carrying.” – Mehmet Murat Ildan

Happy International Men's Day (File Image)

Quotes for Men's Day Reads: “The True Measure of a Man Is How He Treats Someone Who Can Do Him Absolutely No Good.” – Samuel Johnson

Happy International Men's Day (File Image)

Quotes for Men's Day Reads: “It Takes a Great Man to Be a Good Listener.” – Calvin Coolidge

Happy International Men's Day (File Image)

Quotes for Men's Day Reads: “Waste No More Time Arguing About What a Good Man Should Be. Be One.” – Marcus Aurelius

Happy International Men's Day (File Image)

Quotes for Men's Day Reads: “Nothing Deters a Good Man From Doing What Is Honourable.” – Seneca the Younger

International Men's Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings & Images to Send Wish Men in Your Life

We hope that this International Men's Day, you can open some meaningful and helpful conversations with the men in your life and help them get a step closer to better their lifestyle. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy International Men's Day 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).