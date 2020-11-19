Happy International Men's Day 2020! If you are unaware, then November 19 is celebrated as Men's Day around the world. This day focuses to draw attention around men's health issues and highlighting their achievements. It also talks about the problems faced by men in the society, battling the stigmas, men's mental health issues, victims of abuse, problems of a single father and so on. It also aims to develop a positive gender role in the society. And so on this day, people who are aware of this observance are sharing Happy International Men's Day wishes and messages online. #InternationalMensDay, #MensDay, #MensDay19Nov, #MensDay2020 are some of the trending hashtags on Twitter with wishes, images and quotes to respect men. International Men's Day 2020 FAQs: From 'Is There An International Men's Day' to 'Theme for Men's Day 2020', Most Asked Questions Answered.

International Men's Day is celebrated from the year 1999. There is a different theme each year which highlights different areas of focus around men's health or any problems they face in regular lives. This year's theme is "Better health for men and boys." This day highlights the important role men play in the society. It also deals with the gender stereotypes attached with males, about them having to be strong, not showing emotions, being macho and so on. An observance of International Men's Day is important as it brings to light the male perspective, provides an insight into their problems and discusses them. It is also important to bring in a gender parity. On this day, netizens are sharing Happy Men's Day messages, wishes and extending greetings to all men. You could also send these wishes to the special man in your life.

Check Some Tweets and Wishes of International Men's Day 2020:

Happy International Men's Day

#MensDay #InternationalMensDay Men can be tough Men can cry Men can get help Men can give help Men can have problems Men can be empowered. Happy International Men's day to all my male friends❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/elYhx8ZfdT — Archana Gupta🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Archanaanu696) November 19, 2020

Guys Are Loved

Happy Men's Day!

Men are a beautiful creation of god, but they are not perfect, so it’s normal that they have several errors. Happy International Men’s Day!💖🥰 I need to say thanks to God for encompassing me with such stunning men who are really the closest companions.#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/kG9HtTet2j — Jaipal Singh🌏 (@JaipalS93991057) November 19, 2020

Respect Everyone

Recognise a Man's Role

Wishing You All Happy Men's Day

Wishing a happy #InternationalMensDay to my Son God bless u fighter. Dad loves u 😘 pic.twitter.com/Rdf3FZQ7UI — Men's rights (@menrights8) November 19, 2020

More Greetings For Men's Day

A real man does not care about what others think about him, he does what is right and what will always do good to his family and loved ones. Happy International Men's Day to all men across the globe !!!! 😍😍😍😍#InternationalMensDay #MensDay pic.twitter.com/rIobrnj2Y7 — Antim Gupta (@AntimGupta15) November 19, 2020

You too should convey your greetings, wishes, messages and images to all your male friends, brothers, family members today. Do tell them how much they mean to you, and respect them for their work and role in the larger society. Wishing all fathers, sons, brothers, friends, teachers and all male members Happy Men's Day 2020!

