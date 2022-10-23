Bhoot Chaturdashi is the annual celebration of the Chaturdashi Tithi in Karthik month. Also known as Kali Chaudas, Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 will be commemorated on October 23. This annual observance is an important part of the Diwali celebration and Bhoot Chaturdashi is mainly observed in Bengal on the eve of Diwali Kali Puja. To celebrate Bhoot Chaturdashi, families light up 14 earthen lamps and place them in different parts of the house. The celebration is often considered to be Bengal’s version of Halloween and is celebrated with great fervour by people across the state. As we prepare to celebrate Kali Chaudas 2022, here is everything you need to know about Bhoot Chaturdashi, the folklore behind the festival, the difference between Kali Puja and Kali Chaudas, and more. Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings: Kali Chaudas Wishes, Mahakali HD Wallpapers, Messages and SMS To Wish Everybody on The Bengali Festival Celebrated During Diwali.

When is Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022?

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 will be observed on October 23. The day of Kali Chaudas or Bhoot Chaturdashi is decided when Chaturdashi prevails at midnight which as per the Panchang is known as Maha Nishita time. The Kali Chaudas 2022 Muhurat is from 11:58 pm on October 23 to 12:48 am, on October 24.

Significance of Bhoot Chaturdashi

According to Bengali folklore, on the night of Bhoot Chaturdashi, a portal between the world of the living and dead is opened. To ward off evil spirits, people light up 14 earthen diyas in their homes. It is crucial to light the diyas in such a way that no corner is left in the darkness. The 14 lamps that are lit during Bhoot Chaturdashi are also meant to guide the last 14 generations of our forefathers (known as Choddo Prodeep, in Bengali) and help them find their way back to their families.

The celebration of Bhoot Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas is confused with Narak Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas. However, this observance usually falls on a day before Narak Chaturdashi. This observance is different from the traditional Kali Puja that is conducted by the people of Bengal on the day of Diwali, at midnight. Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 also marks the second day of the Diwali celebration and will be commemorated with great enthusiasm and fervour in Gujarat. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Kali Chaudas 2022!

