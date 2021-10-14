Bijoya Dashami is the last day of Durga Puja celebrated every year. Also known as Dussehra in some parts of the country, Bijoya Dashami or Vijayadashami (Vijaya Dashami) 2021 will be celebrated on October 15, Friday. In other words, Vijayadashami offers a long weekend opportunity for many working professionals. However, the most important part of this annual commemoration is the celebration of Goddess Durga’s feat over the evil demon Mahishasura. On the last day, Durga Visarjan or immersion of Durga idols also take place signifying Goddess Durga's return to Kailash Parvat with her family. As we prepare to celebrate Vijaya Dashami 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance, different ways of celebrating Vijaya Dashami, how Bengali Vijaya Dashami may be different from this celebration in other states etc. Dussehra 2021 Date & Ravan Dahan Time: When Is Vijay Muhurat? Know Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Related to Vijayadashami.

When is Bijoya Dashami 2021 in Kolkata?

Vijaya Dashami will be celebrated on October 15 this year. This is the same day as Dussehra. The Dashami tithi begins at 06:52 PM on October 14, 2021and will go on till 06:02 PM on October 15. This is the reason that October 15 will be celebrated instead of October 14.

Durga Visarjan 2021 Date and Muhurat

Durga Visarjan will be taking place on Friday, October 15, 2021. According to Drik Panchang, Durga Visarjan Muhurat - 06:33 AM to 08:53 AM giving a duration of 2 Hours 21 Mins. Durga Visarjan is done either during Aparahna time or Pratahkala while Dashami Tithi is prevailing.

Bengali Vijaya Dashami Celebration

Bengali Vijaya Dashami marks the celebration that follows Goddess Durga’s victory against the evil demon Mahishasura, which put an end to the long-standing pain and suffering of the commoners. This is the reason that Bengali Vijaya Dashami is always celebrated on the tenth day in the month of Ashwin.

How is Bengali Vijaya Dashami Different From Dussehra?

On the day of Bengali Vijaya Dashami, people might also celebrate Dussehra in North India, Vijaya Dashami and Ayudha Puja in the south and more such observances. Interestingly, this observance that celebrates Goddess Durga’s feat against Mahishasura also marks the day that Lord Rama defeated Ravana and brought Sita back. This is the reason that the celebration of this observance varies based on one’s belief.

The celebration of Vijaya Dashami 2021 is sure to be packed with all the fun, festivities and happiness. This day is known to be the celebration of the good and a reminder that truth will always prevail and evil will come to an end. This is a learning that we all need, and Dussehra sets the perfect story for this. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Vijayadashmi 2021!

