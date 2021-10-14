Dussehra is the grand celebration that is held at the end of Navaratri every year and is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across India. Dussehra 2021 will be celebrated on October 15 and marks the end of Navaratri 2021. Every year the celebration of Dussehra is filled with various festivities across the states. While those in the eastern parts of the country celebrate Vijaya Dashami, North India commemorates Dussehra as the day that Lord Ram killed Ravana by performing Ravan Dahan & ensuring Sita’s safety. Dussehra celebration is therefore filled with playing Ramleela, recreating Ravan Dahan and having a fun time with family overall. As we prepare to celebrate Dussehra 2021, here is everything you need to know about this festive time. Bijoya Dashami 2021 Date in Kolkata: How Is Bengali Vijayadashami and Dussehra Different? Know Durga Visarjan Muhurat and Significance of the Auspicious Day.

When is Dussehra 2021?

Dussehra 2021 will be celebrated on October 15. Every year, the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami or Dussehra is celebrated after the completion of Navaratri. Dashami Tithi will begin on October 14 at 6.52 pm and go on till 06:02 pm on October 15, 2021.

Dussehra 2021 Puja Timing & Ravan Dahan

On the occasion of Dussehra, people conduct various Pujas and aartis to pray for the end of evil and the prevalence of good. The act of Ravan Dahan also encapsulates this notion. Here are the important Puja timings on the occasion of Dussehra 2021

Vijay Muhurat - 02:21 pm to 03:08 pm

Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins

People celebrating Bengali Vijaya Dashami also perform special Pujas on this day.

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:34 PM to 03:54 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 20 Mins

It is interesting to note that one day and one festival is celebrated in such unique ways in different parts of the country. In South India, people conduct Ayudha Puja on this day and pray to all the vehicles, machines and utensils in the house. Buying new household products, starting a new journey, etc., is highly auspicious on this day. Dussehra celebration holds immense significance for Hindus. It is also considered to be the official beginning for Diwali preparation in various families. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra 2021!

