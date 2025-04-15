Bisu Parba 2025 is celebrated on April 14. This annual commemoration is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by Tuluvas. A New Year festival of Tulunadu, this is similar to the Telugu New Year celebration of Ugadi. Bisu Parba falls on the same day as the Hindu New Year celebration of Puthandu, Vishu. On the occasion of Bisu Parba, people often share Happy Bisu Parba 2025 wishes and messages, Tulu New Year 2025 greetings, Bisu Parba images and HD wallpapers with family and friends. Hence, to mark the first day of Paggu, the first month of Tulu calendar, we bring you Bisu Parba 2025 wishes and images for free download online.

The celebration of Bisu Parba is marked by waking up early in the morning, having a bath and offering our prayers to the bountiful harvest of the season. Similar to Kerala’s Vishu festival, Bisu Parba also includes the setting up of Vishu Kani - which is a variety of fresh harvest that is kept in the room of God. People also make several special delicacies like screw pine or lentil dosa for breakfast, cashew nut and green gram curry (bijata kajipu), cucumber puli kajipu, ivy gourd dry palya fries and payasam for lunch, etc.

It is on the day of Bisu Praba that people keep aside new paddy seeds for sowing in the spring season. As we celebrate Bisu Praba 2025, here are some Happy Bisu Parba 2025 wishes and messages, Tulu New Year 2025 greetings, Bisu Parba images and HD wallpapers that you can share online.

Bisu Parba (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All a Vibrant and Joyful Bisu Parba 2025! May This New Beginning Bring Prosperity, Peace, and Positivity Into Your Lives.

Bisu Parba Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Bisu Parba, We Extend Our Warmest Greetings to You and Your Family!

Bisu Parba (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bisu Parba to You and Your Family.

Bisu Parba (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Heartfelt Wishes to All for a Vibrant Bisu Parba.

Tululand is the tulu speaking area of Karnataka as well as Telangana. It encompasses parts of Karnataka and Kerala states, specifically the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka, and the northern parts of Kasaragod district in Kerala. This is the reason that the celebration is a combination of the practices of Karnataka and Kerala. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Bisu Parba.

