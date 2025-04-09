Bisu Parba 2025 Date in Tulu Calendar: Know Traditions, Significance and Rituals of Tulu Nadu New Year Celebration

Bisu Parba is an important New Year and harvest festival celebrated with great devotion in the Tulunadu region, which includes parts of Karnataka and Kerala. It marks the beginning of the Tulu Nadu New Year and falls on the first day of Paggu, the initial month of the Tulu calendar. In 2025, Bisu Parba will be celebrated on April 14, aligning with mid-April in the Gregorian calendar. As the Bisu Parba 2025 date draws near, people eagerly prepare to observe the unique traditions, significance, and rituals associated with this vibrant celebration. Rich in cultural heritage, Bisu Parba highlights the agricultural roots and festive spirit of the Tulu-speaking communities. Bohag Bihu 2025 Date in Assam: When Is Rongali Bihu? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate Assam’s New Year Festival.

Bisu Parba 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

The Sankranti Tithi of Bisu Parba will begin on April 14, 2025. The auspicious time for beginning the celebrations will be at 9:03 AM, and the celebrations will end the next day, April 15, 2025, at 10:11 PM. This marks the beginning of a new cycle in the Tulu calendar and the start of the harvest season.

What is the Importance of Bisu Parba?

Bisu Parba holds great cultural significance for the people of Tulunadu, as it marks the beginning of the new year according to the Tulu calendar. The festival is a way of honoring nature and farming traditions. It is believed that this day is lucky for starting new ventures, as it symbolizes prosperity and renewal. The people celebrate Bisu Parba as a symbol of gratitude for the harvest of the past year and with hopes for a prosperous and fruitful year ahead. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

The festival celebrates the bounty of nature and the hard work of farmers who depend on the land for their livelihood. It is an opportunity for communities to come together, express thanks, and pray for future success.

Bisu Parba Rituals and Celebrations

The rituals of Bisu Parba are marked by various traditional practices. On this day, families perform special rituals at home, starting with a traditional feast that includes local dishes. The food prepared during the festival is considered a symbol of good fortune and prosperity.

People also worship nature and offer prayers for peace and prosperity. In some regions, elders bless the younger generation, offering them coins or sweets as a token of goodwill and blessings for the year ahead. Bisu Parba is not just about celebrating the harvest but also about embracing a fresh start with hope, joy, and unity.

