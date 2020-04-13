Bohag Bihu Recipes 2020: From Khar to Til Pitha, Traditional Rongali Bihu Delicacies You Can Prepare to Celebrate Assamese New Year

Rongali Bihu Traditional Recipes (Photo Credits: WikiCommons)

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu is being celebrated today aka on April 14. The day is celebrated as the harvest festival in Assam and also as the Assamese new year. Bihu is one of the main festivals of Assam that is celebrated with great joy and gaiety. However, this time Bihu will be celebrated indoors due to the nationwide lockdown caused by Coronavirus. On this day, every year, the people of Assam thank nature and God for the good harvest of crops. However, one of the most important aspects of festivals is some mouth-watering food. Traditional Assamese delicacies are prepared on this day to celebrate the day.

The ritual on this day includes people bathing themselves and their cattle with raw turmeric and urad dal paste. On this day people wear new clothes and seek blessings from the elder people. Apart from digging into a spread of delicious food items don new clothes and seek blessings from the elders while also exchanging gifts. The food usually eaten on this day starts with a bitter but extremely healthy item known as Khar. Afer which Xaak (saag) and other fish preparations follow after that. Here are a few traditional recipes you can try!

Khar

As they say in Assamese, “Khar Kuwa Axomiya”, Khar is one of the most important dishes prepared by the people Assam. It is usually made out of raw papayas cooked in an alkaline solution. This solution is made out of banana stem. It is known to detoxify the stomach. Here's how to make raw papaya Khar:

Xaak

Xaak is a special delicacy made out of various kinds of green leafy vegetables. This dish is extremely delicious and also helps boost immunity while maintaining gut health. Recipe video of how to make Xaak:

Til Pitha

You cannot imagine Bihu celebrations without Til pitha. This traditional dish is prepared by the Assamese community and is extremely delicious. This sweet dish is stuffed with til (sesame) and coconut. Here's a recipe video of Til Pitha:

Fish Pitika

Poeple also eat a variety of non-veg foods on this day as well. Fish Pitika is easy to make and delicious to eat. Video recipe of how to make Fish Peetika by following this easy recipe:

Ghila Pitha

Another sweet item, Ghila Pitha is a very popular Assamese recipe made on the occassion of Bihu. Follow this easy recipe:

Happy bohag bihu 2020! Celebrate the day indoors by making delicious foods at home. Eat well and stay healthy but stay indoors. On this day let's pray together that better times come soon and the pandemic ends soon.