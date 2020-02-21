Break-up Day 2020 Messages And Greetings: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images And SMS to Send on The Last Day of Anti-Valentine’s Wee

Breakup Day 2020 Photo (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Break-ups are often painful, but not always. Welcome to the official Breakup Day, which is celebrated on February 21 every year. Break-ups are indeed painful and drain a hell amount of energy from a person. On the other hand, if any individual is in a toxic relationship, this symbolic Break-up Day can be a great time to find your way out of such relationships. So, it goes both ways. People send a lot of wishes and greetings to their friends, partners, better-halves etc. on the occasion of Breakup Day. If you, too, are looking for some of the top trending Breakup Day 2020 messages to share, then you have come at the right place. Breakup Day 2020: From Tadap Tadap Ke to Kabira, 7 Heartfelt Songs To Quench Your Soul On This Sad Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "When someone leaves, it's because someone else is about to arrive."

– Paulo Coelho

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Patience is key for getting over a breakup. That and trailing off your interaction after the breakup." — Drake

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Sadly enough, the most painful goodbyes are the ones that are left unsaid and never explained"-. Jonathan Harnisch

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Breakups can be sad, but sometimes tears are the price we pay for a freedom we need." -Steve Maraboli

WhatsApp Message Reads: "You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them ... but still, move on without them."- Unknown

Breakup Day is the last day in the fun-filled anti-Valentine week. Breakup Day is observed after Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day, and Missing Day. It can be a good day for those seeking a way out of a botched relationship, and a bad one for those who have had a heartbreak recently.