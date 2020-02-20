Breakup Day 2020: From Tadap Tadap Ke to Kabira, 7 Heartfelt Songs To Quench Your Soul On This Sad Day

Breakup Songs (Photo Credits: YouTube)

February is celebrated as the month of love and social media is often flooded with lovey-dovey posts on this very occasion. It all starts with rose, promise day and ultimately ends on Feb 14 with Valentines Day. Now, if you are lucky enough you will have a love-filled time, but just in case it's completely opposite in your life then, anti-valentines day starts from Feb 15. It begins with slap day and well today happens to be Breakup Day. And if you are the one who has faced rejection or is disheartened, we know what exactly you need. As we bring to you 7 songs from Bollywood which echo the slow and sad feelings you are going through currently. Ariana Grande’s New Song ‘Break up with Your Girlfriend’ has Hidden Message for Ex Pete Davidson? (Watch Video).

So what if you have lost a companion, as Bollywood songs can be your most trusted companion during a heartbreak. If you are pitying your life, don’t do that as you can calm your soul with some soothing music. The tunes will settle down your inner pain and will help you get over the so-called lonely feeling. P.S: we are not too obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: 7 ‘Happy’ Songs of the Aashiqui 2 Singer That Make Him More Than the King of Tragic Tracks!

The Breakup Song - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

This one is for all the girls who are depressed about going through a breakup. This tune from ADHM will make you understand in a fun way that there’s life after a breakup. Yes, come on, it’s not the end of the world.

Tujhe Bhula Diya - Anjaana Anjaani

We need not say much here as this melody will make you feel all teary-eyed. This can be the best medicine aftermath a breakup scene in one’s life. Let your feelings flow.

Kahin Toh - Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

If you are from the 90s this gem from Jane Tu Ya Jane Na will pull out your heartstrings. A must listen if you are looking for a healthy move on after a breakup.

Tadap Tadap Ke - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

One of the iconic songs with it comes to breakup, this one featuring Salman Khan will make you feel the pain after a heartache is all things a man needs.

Channa Mereya - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

A true millennial breakup song, this one will bring a smile and at the same time get you over your ex-partner by making you go through all the good-bad times spent with him/her. Thank you, Arjit Singh, for the touching souls.

Yeh Dil Deewana - Pardes

Was your breakup scene all things gross? Then this song featuring the romance king will help you remove the anger and aggression in the right direction.

Kabira - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Can’t get over the breakup blues? The epic song Kabira will give you a reality check and make you cry till your eyes are not swollen. So, before listening to this tune make up your mind are you up for some revelations.

Pick your favourite song from the above and start listening to them now. And just in case you are not going through a breakup, help your friend by sharing this article who is going by the so-called sad phase. Stay tuned!