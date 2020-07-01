It is Canada Day today! Every year the country celebrates the national day of Canada which is the anniversary of July 1, 1867. On this day, the Constitution Act, 1867 (then called the British North America Act, 1867) united the three separate colonies of the Province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada. The day is celebrated with amazing firework and gatherings. People wish each other on this day and every Canadian share greetings with each other. While we are amid the coronavirus pandemic and a get-together wouldn't be a very good idea, but make sure to wish your loved ones on this day. If you are looking for some good Happy Canada Day 2020 greetings, Canada Day Images, Canada Day wishes, Canada Day HD wallpapers, Canada Day Quotes, Canada Day messages to celebrate the national day of Canada, we have your back! Happy Canada Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate National Day of Canada With WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings on July 1.

The day was originally called Dominion Day but the holiday was renamed in 1982. In the same year, the Canadian Constitution was patriated by the Canada Act 1982. The celebration of this day isn't just limited to Canada but celebrations take place in various locations around the world, especially by and for Canadians living abroad. While most Canada Day event may have been cancelled, you can definitely have virtual celebrations. And if you are looking for the list of Canada Day 2020 images, Happy Canada Day photos, Canada Day Celebrations 2020 wallpapers, Happy Canada Day HD Wallpapers, Canada Day 2020 GIF Greetings, Happy Canada Day Wishes 2020 and Canada Day 2020 Celebrations Message and even Whatsapp stickers, here's a list that can come to your rescue!

Happy Canada Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Canada Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

(Photo Credits: Mary Pahlke from Pixabay)

Happy Canada Day (Photo Credits: Mona Tootoonchinia from Pixabay)

Canada Day WhatsApp Stickers

What's a celebration without some colourful Whatsapp stickers. While you are sharing beautiful Canada day images with your loved ones, why not include some fun Canada Day stickers too? If you are looking for the link, here's where you will find some amazing ones.

Happy Canada Day to everyone. Please stay at home and stay safe. Amid the pandemic, try to not go out for your own and everyone's safety!

