Canada Day is the National Day of Canada which is celebrated every year on July 1 with great fervour and enthusiasm. This annual event was formerly known as Dominion Day. This day celebrates the anniversary of Canadian Confederation which occurred on July 1, 1867, with the passing of the British North America Act, 1867, when the three separate colonies of the United Canadas, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single dominion within the British Empire called Canada. Canada Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1. Canada Day Greetings, HD Images and Wishes: Greet Your Loved Ones Happy Canada Day with These Messages, GIFs and WhatsApp Stickers.

Canada Day was originally called Dominion Day. This holiday was renamed in 1982, the same year that the Canadian constitution was patriated by the Canada Act, 1982. In this article, let’s know more about Canada Day 2025 date, history and the significance of this annual event. Happy Canada Day Greetings and GIFs: Wallpapers, Photos, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate Canada Birthday With Family and Friends.

Canada Day 2025 Date

Canada Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1.

Canada Day History

The enactment of the British North America Act, 1867, now known as the Constitution Act, 1867, which confederated Canada, was celebrated on July 1, 1867. This historic day was marked with the ringing of the bells at the Cathedral Church of St James in Toronto and bonfires, fireworks, and illuminations, excursions, military displays, and musical and other entertainments. On June 20, 1868, Governor General the Viscount Monck issued a royal proclamation asking for Canadians to celebrate the anniversary of Confederation. However, the holiday was not established statutorily until May 15, 1879, when it was designated as Dominion Day.

In 1946, Phileas Cote, a Quebec member of the House of Commons, introduced a private member's bill to rename Dominion Day as Canada Day. However, with the granting of royal assent, the holiday's name was officially changed to Canada Day on October 27, 1982, and first celebrated under that name on July 1, 1983.

Canada Day Significance

Canada Day holds great significance as the day marks the birth of Canada as a nation. Canada Day celebrations take place throughout the country, as well as in various locations around the world attended by Canadians living abroad. On this day, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Province of Canada (split into Ontario and Quebec) united to form a new country within the British Empire, which laid the foundation for the modern, independent Canada. This annual event serves as a perfect time for all Canadians to come together to celebrate their shared values, freedoms, and achievements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).