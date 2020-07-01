Happy Canada Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Canda Day is observed on July 1 every year and this year, the day falls on a Wednesday. It is a federal statutory holiday celebrating Canadian Confederation. The day was originally called as the“Dominion Day,” and it commemorates the unification of the three North American British colonies-New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and the Province of Canada. We bring you a collection of Happy Canada Day 2020 greetings, Canada Day images, Canada Day wishes, Canada Day HD wallpapers, Canada Day quotes, Canada Day messages, and more to celebrate the national day of Canada with everyone around you.

In the year 1867, on July 1, the British North America Act formally joined the colonies, thus creating the unified, semi-independent Dominion of Canada. Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain. In 1982, Canada became fully independent and since 1983, July 1 has been known as “Canada Day.”

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, several events which usually take place on this day have been cancelled. People are encouraged to celebrate the event virtually On the occasion of Canada Day 2020, LatestLY has curated a list of few Canada Day 2020 images, Happy Canada Day photos, Canada Day Celebrations 2020 wallpapers, Happy Canada Day HD Wallpapers, Canada Day 2020 GIF Greetings, Happy Canada Day Wishes 2020 and Canada Day 2020 Celebrations Message on Whatsapp which you can share with your friends and loved ones on this special day.

mages & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate National Day of Canada With WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings on July 1

Quote Reads: Happy Canada Day

Quote Reads: 1st July Canada Day

Quote Reads: Canada Day Celebrations

Quote Reads: Canada Day 2020

Quote Reads: 2020 Canada Day Virtual Celebrations

On the occasion of Canada Day, citizens usually celebrate with firework displays, concerts, barbecues, parades, and other patriotic activities. The largest celebrations usually take place in Ottawa, right in front of the parliament building.

LatestLY wishes everyone a very Happy Canada Day. Go ahead celebrate the day with the above images, which are free for download.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 05:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).