The holy festival of Chaitra Navratri began on April 13. The nine forms of Adi Shakti Maa Durga are worshipped during this nine-night holy festival. For this festival, devotees fast for nine days. While the Navratri fast begins with Ghatasthapana, the fast concludes with the worship of 9 kanjaks as Goddesses. Kanjak (little girl) worship is done on Ashtami and Navami Tithi. On this day women get read in their traditional best and an Indian traditional look goes perfectly with Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram Messages, Signal Quotes, Maa Durga Mantras & Photos to Celebrate Navaratri.

According to Hinduism, girls should be between 2 years to 9 years of age to worship the girl in Navratri. If you want, you can also provide food to girls above the age of 9 years. There should also be a Balak with it. Which was worshipped as Bhairav. It is believed that the worship of Nav Durga is incomplete without Bhairava, so a child is needed in the worship of the girl. Which is considered Bhairav. On this day women also apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs for you:

Intricate

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Beautiful Intricate Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Minimal and Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:01am PDT

Full Hand Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Beautiful Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi Plan (@mehndiplan)

Arabic Mehendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henna Anjum (@henna_najm)

Back Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Henna Artist 🇦🇪 (@blisshennabyzahra)

Full Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jaazz mehndi art (@jaazzmehndi)

Mahagauri is considered to be the eighth form of Maa Durga. According to religious belief, Goddess Parvati was born in the form of Mahagauri to get Lord Shiva. During this time, he had to do hard meditation for years and due to his severe penance for years, the colour of Maa Parvati was darkened. After which Lord Shiva was pleased with the reverence of Goddess Parvati and bathed them with the holy water of the Ganges, after which the colour of the Goddess became blond. From the same day, this form of Goddess Parvati became famous as Mahagauri. This form of Maa Durga is very calm and serene, whose vehicle is Taurus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).