Hindu Calendar says that the pious occasion Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra. The nine days of worshiping Maa Durga will commence from Saturday 2 April 2022 and culminate on Monday, 11 April 2022. Theoretically, there are four Navratri seasons but only, two Navratris are considered to be significant. The celebration that takes place in the month of March-April is known as Chaitra Navaratri also known as Vasant Navratri as it falls during the spring season. During the holy occasion of Vasant Navratri, devotees keep fast and worship the nine incarnations of Maa Durga for protection and happiness on nine different days. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Start & End Dates: When Is Vasant Navratri Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat? Know Durga Forms, Puja Vidhi or Rituals and Significance of the Nine-Night Festival.

The festival of Chaitra Navratri honours and celebrates Goddess Durga, the feminine energy for defeating the demon Mahishasura in a battle. The term Chaitra means the beginning of a New Year. So the New Year begins with nine days of turning inwards by reciting prayers, practicing meditation, and chanting mantras. During Chaitra Navratri, rangolis often bring out the best of creativity in people. The designs of different rangoli patterns are traced to local folklore. People use distinct vibrant colours and ideas during Navratri to welcome positivity and good fortune. There are several stories surrounding how and when the first rangoli was created. But right now as Chaitra Navratri is around the corner let's focus on the latest and creative rangoli patterns that you can try at home. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Bhog List for Nine Days: List of Food Offered to Navdurga, the Nine Avatars of Maa Durga.

Watch Video Of Chaitra Navratri 2022 Rangoli Pattern

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Latest And Unique Rangolis For Chaitra Navratri 2022

Best Rangoli Design For Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Rangoli Tutorial

In Hindusim, drawing rangoli is considered very auspicious as it attracts good luck and prosperity. Rangoli are made up of different colours and flowers that ultimately infuse positive energy. The different shapes and designs of rangoli effects our emotion of spirituality. Here's wishing you a very Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022.

