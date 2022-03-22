Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day-long Hindu festival that starts on the first day of the Hindu lunar calendar and falls in March or April. Chaitra Navratri 2022 will be observed from April 2 to April 11. Different avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped on the nine days of Chaitra Navratri. Every avatar is offered different food. The most important thing to remember is that the food offered as bhog to Maa Durga should not have any garlic or onion. As you celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of different Bhog offered to nine forms of Maa Durga during the nine-day festivities. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Dos and Don'ts: From Ghatasthapana Muhurat to Maa Durga Idol, Important Things to Note During The Nine-Night Festival.

Cows Ghee - Navratri Day 1, Maa Shailputri Puja

Ghee (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed auspicious to offer cows Ghee as bhog to Maa Durga on this day.

Sugar and Panchaamrit - Navratri Day 2, Maa Brahmacharini Puja

Panchamrita (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed auspicious to offer sugar and Panchaamrit as bhog on this day.

Sweets Made of Milk - Navratri Day 3, Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Ras Malai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Chaitra Navratri. It is considered auspicious to offer sweets made of Milk on this day.

Malpua - Navratri Day 4, Maa Kushmanda Puja

Malpua (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. People offer malpua to this avatar of Ma Durga on this day.

Banana - Navratri Day 5, Maa Skandamata Puja

Bananas (Photo Credits: Peakpx)

Maa Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed auspicious to offer bananas as Bhog to Maa Durga on this day.

Meetha Paan - Navrayri Day 6, Maa Katyayani Puja

Meetha Paan (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. It is considered auspicious to offer Meetha Paan as bhog on this day.

Jaggery - Navratri Day 7, Maa Kaalratri Puja

Jaggery (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Maa Kaalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri. People offer maa Durga food made with jaggery on this day.

Coconut - Navratri Day 8, Maa Mahagauri Puja

Coconut (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

The eighth day of Chaitra Navratri belongs to Devi Mahagauri. Coconut is considered highly auspicious to be offered as bhog on this day.

Halwa, Chana Puri - Navratri Day 9, Maa Siddhidatri Puja

Halwa Puri Chana (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The last and the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri belongs to Maa Siddhidatri. People prepare halwa, chana, and puri on this day, offer them to Maa Durga and distribute them among young girls.

The nine days of the Chaitra Navratri are very auspicious to start any new work. As you observe Chaitra Navratri 2022, don’t forget to offer the bhog mentioned above to every avatar of Maa Durga that you worship. Wishing everyone Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!

