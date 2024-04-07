Chaitra Purnima, also known as Chitra Pournami, is a Hindu festival observed on the Purnima day of the Chaitra month. It is celebrated across various parts of South Asia, observed on the full moon day in the month of Chittirai, corresponding in the Gregorian calendar to a day in April or May. This year, Chitra Pournami will be celebrated on April 23, i.e., Tuesday. The Pournami Tithi will begin at 03.25 am on April 23 and end at 05.18 am on April 24, 2024. This day commemorates Chitragupta, the assistance of Lord Yama. As per religious beliefs, Chitragupta is believed to maintain records of men's good and bad deeds for Yama or Yamraj, the God of Death. April 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: List of Important Dates in This Month.

What is the Date of Chaitra Purnima 2024?

Chaitra Purnima 2024 will be celebrated on April 23, i.e., Tuesday.

What are the Timings of Chaitra Purnima 2024?

The Pournami Tithi will begin at 03.25 am on April 23 and end at 05.18 am on April 24, 2024.

Chaitra Purnima Rituals

In most parts of India, Chaitra Purnima is dedicated to the deity Chitragupta. On this day, devotees ask Chitragupta to give them good thoughts and deeds that will benefit all living beings.

On this day, devotees gather around rivers or places where the moon is visible to have dinner with family and friends. It is believed that by doing this, the devotees can receive Chandra's blessings. Also, devotees avoid consuming milk or milk products prepared from cow milk. Devotees perform pooja, offer Naivedhya, and engage in charity.

What is the Significance of Chaitra Purnima?

Chaitra Purnima is celebrated mainly by women. Worshipping Chitragupta on this day is believed to ward off Ketu Dosha. It is also said that lighting up a diya to Chandra helps devotees get rid of negative thoughts. This festival is popular at the river Chitra in the district of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, India.

In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the day is called Chitira Pournami, especially by followers of Kaumaram and Shaiva Siddhanta. Devotees observe fasting, worship Murugan, and break their fast the next morning.

