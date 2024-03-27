April is all set to be a really fun month! It's packed with exciting days, festivals, and events. In India, April is super special because there are lots of important days celebrated with loads of happiness. We've got national holidays and international days to mark too. As we get ready for April, it's important to know the dates. We should celebrate them with lots of pomp and fervour! April isn't just about important days; it's also full of religious and cultural festivals. Get ready, because April is going to be busy! Don't worry, though; we've got you covered with a list of all the festivals, events, holidays, and important days in April 2024 that you'll definitely want to be part of.

April is a special month! From April 1 to April 30, it's Stress Awareness Month. This month reminds us to handle stress well and suggests doing activities like exercise and going to the gym to feel better. April 1 is known as April Fool's Day. It's fun to play pranks on friends! It's also Odisha's Foundation Day 2024. A significant week in April is Prevention of Blindness Week 2024, from April 1 to April 7, to raise awareness about blindness. April 2 is World Autism Day 2024, raising awareness about autism. It's also International Children's Book Day 2024, promoting books for young readers. April 3 is World Aquatic Animal Day, reminding us to protect marine life. On April 5, we celebrate the International Day of Conscience, spreading love and peace worldwide. It's also India's National Maritime Day, honouring brave sailors who contribute to global trade and take care of our seas. Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know Dates of Chaitra Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals & Events.

April 6 starts with the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. It's a day to show how sports can make the world better and bring peace. It's also National Carbonara Day 2024, celebrating the tasty pasta dish loved by many. On the same day, we have World Health Day to remind us about staying healthy, World Geologists Day to honour those who study the Earth, and National Beer Day, a favorite for many. April 7 continues the festivities with a solar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, and Zoo Lovers Day, encouraging people to visit their local zoos. Moving to April 9, it's a significant day in the April 2024 calendar. It includes Attuvela Mahotsavam 2024, a water carnival in Kerala where decorated canoes carry temple replicas. It's also Chaitra Navratri 2024, celebrating Goddess Durga's birth; Ugadi 2024, the festival of spring; and Gudi Padwa 2024, marking the Hindu New Year.

On April 11, there's Eid al-Fitr, a big celebration for Muslims worldwide, marking the end of Ramadan, a special month of fasting. It's also World Parkinson’s Day, meant to make more people aware of the disease. April 12 is significant because it's the International Day of Human Space Flight. This is when Yuri Gagarin, from the Soviet Union, made the first-ever journey to space. This event was a big deal because it opened up space exploration for everyone. April 13 is Baisakhi, a festival that starts the solar year in the Hindu calendar. It's also a day to remember the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, when many unarmed Indian protesters were killed by British troops. Additionally, it's Mesha Sankranti, which marks the sun's move from Pisces to the Aries zodiac sign. April 14 brings more New Year celebrations: Tamil New Year (Puthandu) and Bengali New Year (Bihu). It's also Ambedkar Jayanti, honouring Dr Ambedkar, who worked hard for the rights of labourers, women, and the untouchables.

April 15 is World Art Day. It's a day to get excited about art and artists everywhere. On April 16, the US celebrates National Eggs Benedict Day. People love this breakfast dish. April 17 is Ram Navami, honouring the birth of Lord Rama, a very important figure in Hinduism. It's also World Hemophilia Day, to bring attention to this disorder. April 18 is World Heritage Day, celebrating monuments and sites around the globe. Thrissur Pooram, paying tribute to Lord Vadakkunnathan, and Kamada Ekadashi, the first Ekadashi of the Vedic calendar, fall on April 19. April 20 is Husband Appreciation Day, a fun day to show appreciation for husbands.

On April 21, it's Mahavir Jayanti 2024, honouring the birth of Lord Mahavira, who founded Jainism. The next day, April 22, is World Earth Day, when we focus on protecting our planet. Then, on April 23, we have English Day to appreciate the language, Hanuman Jayanti 2024 to celebrate Lord Hanuman's birth, and Chaitra Purnima 2024, the full moon day. April 24 is Fashion Revolution Day, a movement promoting awareness about clothing production. And from April 24 to 30, it's World Immunisation Week, reminding us to get vaccinated and stay healthy.

On April 25, it's National Telephone Day. This day honours the very first successful phone call made by Alexander Graham Bell to his helper, Thomas Watson. Then, on April 27, it's World Veterinary Day. This day is all about appreciating the hard work of veterinarians who take care of animals. It's also a day for celebrating Tai Chi and Qigong worldwide, helping people learn about the benefits of these ancient practices. April 28 is known as World Day for Safety and Health at Work. This day is dedicated to making sure workplaces are safe and healthy for everyone, everywhere. April 29 is International Dance Day, bringing attention to the beauty and joy of dancing. Lastly, on April 30, we celebrate International Jazz Day. Jazz music is honoured for its ability to bring people together from all over the world. Long Weekends in 2024 List: Check the New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Plan Your Travel and Holidays This Year.

Full April 2024 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event April 01–30, 2024 Monday – Tuesday Stress Awareness Month April 01, 2024 Monday April Fool’s Day April 01, 2024 Monday Odisha Foundation Day April 01–07, 2024 Monday – Sunday Prevention of Blindness Week April 02, 2024 Tuesday World Autism Awareness Day April 02, 2024 Tuesday International Children’s Book Day April 03, 2024 Wednesday World Aquatic Animal Day April 05, 2024 Friday International Day of Conscience April 05, 2024 Friday National Maritime Day of India April 06, 2024 Saturday International Day of Sport for Development and Peace April 06, 2024 Saturday National Carbonara Day April 07, 2024 Sunday World Health Day April 07, 2024 Sunday Geologists Day April 07, 2024 Sunday National Beer Day April 08, 2024 Monday Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan), Chaitra Amavasya April 08, 2024 Monday Zoo Lovers Day April 09, 2024 Tuesday Attuvela Mahotsavam April 09, 2024 Tuesday Chaitra Navratri Begins April 09, 2024 Tuesday Gudi Padwa April 09, 2024 Tuesday Ugadi April 10, 2024 Wednesday World Homeopathy Day April 11, 2024 Thursday Eid al-Fitr April 11, 2024 Thursday World Parkinson’s Day April 12, 2024 Friday International Day of Human Space Flight April 13, 2024 Saturday Baisakhi April 13, 2024 Saturday Jallianwala Bagh Massacre April 13, 2024 Saturday Mesha Sankranti April 14, 2024 Sunday Tamil New Year (Puthandu) April 14, 2024 Sunday Bengali New Year (Bihu) April 14, 2024 Sunday Ambedkar Jayanti April 15, 2024 Monday World Art Day April 16, 2024 Tuesday National Eggs Benedict Day April 17, 2024 Wednesday Ram Navami April 17, 2024 Wednesday World Hemophilia Day April 18, 2024 Thursday World Heritage Day (International Day of Monuments & Sites) April 19, 2024 Friday Thrissur Pooram April 19, 2024 Friday Kamada Ekadashi April 20, 2024 Saturday Husband Appreciation Day April 21, 2024 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti April 22, 2024 Monday World Earth Day April 23, 2024 Tuesday English Language Day April 23, 2024 Tuesday Hanuman Jayanti April 23, 2024 Tuesday Chaitra Purnima April 24–30, 2024 Wednesday - Tuesday World Immunisation Week April 24, 2024 Wednesday Fashion Revolution Day April 25, 2024 Thursday National Telephone Day April 27, 2024 Saturday World Veterinary Day April 27, 2024 Saturday World Tai Chi and Qigong Day April 28, 2024 Sunday World Day for Safety and Health at Work April 29, 2024 Monday International Dance Day April 30, 2024 Tuesday International Jazz Day April 30, 2024 Tuesday Ayushman Bharat Diwas

We're excited to share the April 2024 festivals and events calendar with you! We hope you find it helpful in planning for all the holidays, celebrations, festivals, events, and fun coming your way this April 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).