Chitra Pournami, also known as Chaitra Purnima, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated with great devotion across India. The day of Chaitra Purnima falls on the Purnima (full moon) day of the Chaitra month. It is dedicated to Lord Chitragupta, the accountant and assistant to Lord Yama. Chitra Pournami is celebrated across various parts of South Asia, observed on the full moon day in the month of Chittirai, corresponding in the Gregorian calendar to a day in April or May. Chaitra Purnima 2025 falls on Monday, May 12. According to drikpanchang, the Chitra Pournami tithi begins at 08:01 PM on May 11, and ends on 10:25 PM on May 12. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The story of Chitra Purnima is centred on Indra, the kings of the devas, and his Brihaspati, based on the folklores of Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam. In this article, let’s know more about Chaitra Purnima 2025 date, timings and the significance of the day dedicated to Lord Chitragupta.

Chaitra Purnima 2025 Date

Chitra Pournami falls on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Chaitra Purnima 2025 Timings

Chitra Pournami tithi begins at 08:01 PM on May 11 and ends on 10:25 PM on May 12.

Chaitra Purnima Rituals

Chitra Pournami, also known as Chaitra Purnima in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The day is celebrated especially by followers of Kaumaram and Shaiva Siddhanta. On this day, devotees observe a fast, worship Lord Murugan, and break their fast the next morning. Devotees believe that moonlight dispels the darkness of one's soul. Many devotees gather around rivers or places where the moon is visible to have dinner with family and friends. It is believed by doing this, they can get the blessings of Chandra and feel happiness and bond with their loved ones.

Chaitra Purnima Significance

Chitra Pournami is dedicated to Lord Chitragupta, the accountant and assistant to Lord Yama, the god of death. Chitragupta is believed to maintain records of every individual's deeds - both virtuous and sinful. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of leading a righteous life and encourages self-reflection and atonement for past misdeeds. On this day, special pujas are conducted in temples, especially in South India. In Tamil Nadu, the Chitragupta Temple in Kanchipuram holds significant celebrations while in Tiruvannamalai, devotees perform Girivalam, a sacred circumambulation of the Arunachala Hill, which is considered highly auspicious on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).