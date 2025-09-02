About four to seven times a year, the Earth, Moon and Sun line up to create the cosmic-scale shadow show known as an eclipse. The Moon’s orbit around the Earth is tilted relative to Earth’s orbit around the Sun, so we have occasional eclipses instead of eclipses every month. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth’s shadow obscures the Moon. The upcoming lunar eclipse is nicknamed the Blood Moon eclipse, scheduled to grace the sky on September 7. In India, a lunar eclipse is known as Chandra Grahan and it has significance in Hinduism. While the total lunar eclipse is a rare celestial event, in Hinduism and other legends, there are several mythological stories – the popular one being the legend of Rahu and Ketu. Ahead of September Chandra Grahan 2025, let’s explore the Blood Moon date, time in IST, legends and mythological stories.

Chandra Grahan 2025 Date, Time in IST and Sutak Kaal

Chandra Grahan 2025 is a total lunar eclipse and is scheduled to take place on September 7. The eclipse will be visible across Asia, including India, meaning the Chandra Grahan Sutak Kaal is applicable. The total lunar eclipse 2025 starts at 09:58 PM on September and ends at 01:26 AM on September 8. Meanwhile, the Sutak Kaal begins at 12:19 PM on September 7 and ends at 01:26 AM on September 8. Below, check out the Chandra Grahan 2025 timings for India.

First Contact with the Penumbra - 08:59 PM

First Contact with the Umbra - 09:58 PM

Total Phase Begins - 11:01 PM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 11:42 PM

Total Phase Ends - 12:22 AM, September 08

Last Contact with the Umbra - 01:26 AM, September 08

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 02:24 AM, September 08

Sutak Begins - 12:19 PM

Sutak Ends - 01:26 AM, September 08

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins - 06:36 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Ends - 01:26 AM

Chandra Grahan Legend: Mythological Story of Rahu and Ketu

In Hindu mythology, there are stories and beliefs that are associated with the occurrence of eclipses. One famous legend features the demon Rahu's narrative and his opposite, Ketu. According to the mythological story, during the Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean, Rahu and Ketu were originally demons who assumed the form of gods to drink the nectar of immortality (Amrita) secretly. When the Sun and Moon caught them in their trick, Rahu was beheaded by Lord Vishnu. However, Rahu became immortal because he drank the amrita. Rahu and Ketu continue to chase the Sun and Moon, causing eclipses by momentarily swallowing them, resulting in the phenomena known as the solar and lunar eclipses.

Watch Video of Chandra Grahan Legend:

Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. When the Earth is positioned between the Moon and the Sun, Earth’s shadow falls upon the Moon’s surface, dimming it and rarely turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. The next lunar eclipse is scheduled on March 3, 2026.

