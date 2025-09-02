The second and last Lunar Eclipse of the year, known as the Blood Moon, is set to take place this month. The Chandra Grahan will be witnessed across India. Skywatchers look forward to the stunning spectacle when a total lunar eclipse turns the full Moon red. As it passes through the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a deep red hue, creating a striking ‘Blood Moon.’ Lunar eclipses in India are often considered religiously and culturally significant, mainly when they occur during critical periods like Pitru Paksha. Chandra Grahan 2025 on September 7 coincides with the start of Pitru Paksha, beginning on the same day. Skywatchers are curious to know the Lunar Eclipse 2025 date, Chandra Grahan 2025 time, if Sutak Kaal is applicable during the total eclipse, live streaming details and more.

Chandra Grahan 2025 Date and Timings

Chandra Grahan 2025 is on September 7. Since the Moon is seen from an entire hemisphere, the whole of India will witness the eclipse, meaning the Sutak Kaal during Chandra Grahan 2025 is applicable. The Lunar Eclipse 2025 starts at 09:58 PM on September 7 and ends at 01:26 AM on September 8. Below, check out the Chandra Grahan 2025 timings for India.

First Contact with the Penumbra - 08:59 PM

First Contact with the Umbra - 09:58 PM

Total Phase Begins - 11:01 PM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 11:42 PM

Total Phase Ends - 12:22 AM, September 08

Last Contact with the Umbra - 01:26 AM, September 08

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 02:24 AM, September 08

Sutak Begins - 12:19 PM

Sutak Ends - 01:26 AM, September 08

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins - 06:36 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Ends - 01:26 AM

The Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse will last for approximately three hours and 28 minutes and can be viewed with the naked eye. It’s a captivating scene with the Moon getting darker slowly while entering the Earth’s shadow.

Chandra Garahan 2025 Sutak Kaal Time and Meaning

According to Drik Panchang, the Sutak Kaal begins in advance of the commencement of the Chandra Grahan and will remain for around nine hours. The Chandra Grahan 2025 sutak kaal will begin at 12:19 PM on September 7. However, the Sutak time for kids, the old and the sick begins at 06:36 PM on September 7. In Hinduism, Sutak Kaal refers to a certain inauspicious time before the Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan. The Earth's atmosphere is believed to be contaminated during the Sutak Kaal, and extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects.

Chandra Grahan 2025: Mantras To Chant During Blood Moon Eclipse

“Tamomaya Mahabhima Somasuryavimardana, Hematarapradanena Mama Shantiprado Bhava.”

“Vidhuntuda Namastubhyam Simhikanandanachyuta, Danenanena Nagasya Raksha Mam Vedhajadbhayat.”

Watch Blood Moon 2025 Lunar Eclipse Live Streaming:

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Moon and Sun, casting its shadow over the natural satellite. While the tilted orbit of Earth’s Moon prevents us from experiencing a total lunar eclipse every month during the full moon phases, about three times every year, the orbital mechanics allow the Earth, moon, and the sun to align, setting for a breathtaking lunar eclipse spectacle.

