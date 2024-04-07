Jhulelal Jayanti, also known as Cheti Chand, is an auspicious festival celebrated by the Sindhi community in India. The special day honours the birth anniversary of Jhulelal, the patron saint of Sindhis. Jhulelal Jayanti typically falls on the Cheti Chand, the Hindu calendar's second day of the Chaitra month. The day falls on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and also marks the arrival of spring and the harvesting season. This festive day of Jhulelal Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, 2024, i.e., Tuesday. The Cheti Chanda muhurat will start at 06.54 pm and last till 07.36 pm for 41 minutes. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 11.50 pm on April 8 and will end at 08.30 pm on April 09, 2024. In this article, let’s learn more about the date of Jhulelal Jayanti 2024, the rituals, their significance, and the celebrations of this day. Cheti Chand 2024 Food: From Sai Bhaji to Sindhi Mitho Lolo, 5 Mouth-Watering Dishes To Celebrate the Sindhi New Year.

What is the Date of Cheti Chand 2024?

As per the Hindu traditional calendar, the festive day of Jhulelal Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, 2024, i.e., Tuesday.

What are the Auspicious Timings of Cheti Chand 2024?

The Cheti Chanda muhurat will begin at 06.54 pm and last till 07.36 pm.

The Pratipada Tithi will start at 11.50 pm on April 8 and end at 08.30 pm on April 9, 2024.

What are the Rituals of Cheti Chand?

Jhulelal Jayanti is marked with various rituals, prayers, processions, feasting, prosperity, and the triumph of good over evil. Devotees pray to Jhulelal for blessings, protection, and prosperity for their families and communities. Jhulelal Jayanti Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images To Share During Cheti Chand Celebrations.

The festival holds cultural and religious importance among Sindhis worldwide. Due to the moon's first appearance during the Cheti month, this day is known as Cheti Chand.

How is Cheti Chand Celebrated in India?

The Sindhis celebrate Cheti Chand by praying to the God of water to protect them. On this day, Sindhis observe a fast and make offerings. People worship near water bodies, such as rivers, lakes, and ponds, by lighting a diya made of wheat flour with five wicks and taking Behrana Sahib, an offering consisting of an oil diya, cardamom, sugar, fruits, and Akho, which is immersed in the water.

What is the Significance of Cheti Chand?

Cheti Chand is a significant day for Sindhis because it is said that on this day, Jhulelal saved the Sindhi community from the dictatorship of a ruler who wanted to destroy Sindhi culture. It is also a day of worship and thanksgiving to the God of Water. Hence, as per tradition, Sindhis perform the prayer for forty days, called Chaliho, followed by Cheti Chand.

Jhulelal Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

According to legends, a tyrant named Mirkshah threatened Sindhi Hindus with death if they converted to Islam. The Sindhis prayed to the river God to protect them from this forced conversion. It is stated that their prayers were heard after forty days of worship, after which the River God promised them that a divine child would be born in Nasarpur to save them from the tyrant. The child was known as Saint Jhulelal. This day is considered highly auspicious and is celebrated with much fanfare.

