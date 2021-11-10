Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to worshiping Lord Surya. Chhathi Maiya is the goddess of the festival worshipped on this auspicious day. The four-day-long festival of Chhath Puja 2021 began on November 8 and conclude on November 11. To celebrate this beautiful festival, we bring you a list of Chhath Puja messages, Happy Chhath Puja 2021 greetings, Chhath Puja 2021 images and HD wallpapers, Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya photos, Chhath Puja status and more. Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes in Bhojpuri: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Chhath Puja Status, Wallpapers, SMS and Greetings for Family and Friends.

According to environmentalists, Chhat is the most eco-friendly festival and should be used to spread the message of nature conservation. It is celebrated in all Northern regions and major Northern urban centres in India. It is most elaborately observed in Nepal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. It is also prevelant in areas where migrants from these states have a presence. People all over the country wish their family and friends through various social media platforms on this auspicious day. We at LatestLY have brought a one-stop destination for wishes to send on all social media platforms. You may select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hamesha Aap Par Rahe Meharbaan Upar Vaala, Yahi Maangata Hai Apaka Yah Chahane Vala, Chhath Puja Ki Hardik Shubhakamanayen!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Loved Ones Are Showered with the Love and Blessings of Chhathi Maiya on the Occasion of Chhath Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Offer Arghya to Sun God and Thank Him for Giving Sunlight to Earth and Maintaining the Balance of the Environment. Happy Chhath Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: All That Exists Was Born from the Sun, There Is Nothing Apart from It. Offer Prayers to the Sun God! Happy Chhath Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Chhath Puja Bring Blessings and Happiness Your Way, May All Your Dreams Come True And All Evils Go Far Away. Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashti and is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Lord Surya and Chhati Maya are worshipped during the Chhat Puja. According to a legend, Chhati Maya is Lord Surya’s sister, and Chhath Puja is a festival observed for the prosperity, happiness and long life of children.

Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Wishes, Greetings to Send To Relatives, Friends

As you celebrate this festival dedicated to children, here are some messages that you can send and wish one and all on this auspicious day. Whatsapp stickers, GIF Images and Facebook messages are widely used to wish people on festivals. Here we have a vast collection of all three as you celebrate and wish your relatives on Chhat Puja. Wishing everyone a Happy Chhath Puja 2021!

