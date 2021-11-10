Chhath Puja is a folk festival that lasts four days. The four days observe four different rituals - Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya. On November 10, devotees will be performing Chhath Puja 2021 Sandhya Arghya or the evening offerings at the time of sunset. Here's a collection of Happy Chhath Puja 2021 greetings in Bhojpuri and Hindi to celebrate Mahaparv Chhath. You will also find Chhath Puja 2021 wishes, Happy Chhath messages, Happy Chhath 2021 images, Chhath Puja HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, and a lot more to wish your family and friends during the four-day-festival.

The Chhath Puja 2021 festivities and rituals started on November 8, Monday. On the first day, after bathing, the house is cleaned, and food is eaten after offering it to God to protect the mind from vengeful tendencies. The rituals will continue for four days till November 11, Thursday. We at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send each day to wish your friends and relatives as you observe the festival of Chhat Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Mubarak Ho Mahaparv Chhath, Surya Dev Ki Kripa Bani Rahe Aap Pe Har Wakt, Chhath Ki Hardik Shubhakamanayen!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hamesha Aap Par Rahe Meharban Upar Vaala. Yahi Maangta Hai Apaka Yah Chahane Vala, Chhath Ki Hardik Shubhakamanayen!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Ke Hei Aaju Paawan Din, Milike Manabi Pyara yii Parva, Chhath Ke Shubkamna!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Parba Ke Subhkamana, Hamaar Taraf Se Kari Swikar! Chhathi Maiya Ehu Barsiya Karab Hum Varatiyan Bas Nibhaiho Tu Sanghwa, Shubh Chhath Puja!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chala Kari Jaa Soory Dev Ko Pranaam, Mile Aapke Sukh-shaanti Apaar! Chhath Puja Ke Shubhkaamna.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aihen Sunahara Rath Par Hokar Savaar, Surya Dev Aail Ap Logan Ke Dwar, Chhath Parv Ke Shubhakamana Humre Or Se Karen Swikar!

After the bathing and house cleaning, the second day starts with observing a strict fast without food and water. In the evening, the devotees can eat gud ki kheer (kheer made of jaggery), known as Rasiaav, fruits and chapati. On the third day, Arghya is offered to the Sun god. In the evening, a bamboo basket is decorated with fruits, Thekua and rice laddoos, after which devotees offer an arghya to the sun with their families. After worshipping the Sun god with milk and water, Chhati Maya with a soop filled with prasad, Shashti Devi songs are sung in the night, and the Vrat Katha is heard.

On the fourth and the last day of the festival, arghya is offered to the Sun god before sunrise. After worship, devotees drink sharbat and raw milk and eat a little prasad to end their fast, known as Paran or Parana. Celebrating the festival with four-day rituals, here are the wishes that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone a Happy Chhat Puja 2021!

