Happy Chhath Mahaparv 2022! Come Chhath and Bhojpuri songs start making a splash on YouTube. Chhath Puja Bhojpuri songs for free Mp3 download from Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav to Nirhua are being heard a lot. Even Chhath song of Bollywood's veteran singer Sonu Nigam has been going viral, which he has sung with Pawan Singh and Khushboo Jain. Folk songs have a lot of importance during Chhath. While waiting before offering arghya to the setting sun or rising sun, the family members accompanying the fasting keep singing these songs at the ghats. There are some songs related to Chhath, which are very popular and these songs keep playing every year. Check out Chhath Puja Bhojpuri songs for free Mp3 download:

Pehle Pahil Hum Kaini, Chhati Maiya Vrat Tohar

This song by Sharda Sinha is one of the most popular songs for Chhath. You will get to hear this song on almost every ghat. Not only this, you'll always see this song trending on YouTube on the occasion of Chhath. Sharda Sinha has sung beautifully to convey the importance of Chhath through this song in her melodious voice. Chhath Puja 2022 Full Dates Calendar: Nahay Khay Kab Hai? When Is Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya? From Shubh Muhurat to Puja Vidhi, Know Everything To Know About the Lord Sun Festival.

Ug He Suraj Dev

Famous singer Anuradha Paudwal has sung this song praising Chhath Maa. This song is one of the most-played classics on Chhath Puja. Watch the video below:

Jaldi Ug Aaj Adit Gosain

This song has been sung by the famous singer Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh and is known to increase the auspiciousness of Chhath. Watch the video below:

Penhi Na Balam Ji Piyariya

This Bhojpuri song is also very popular on Chhath. This song is sung by Kajal Raghwani while the music is by Deepak Thakur. Watch the video below:

Ghare Ghare Hota Mai Ke Bartiya

This number has become very popular only currently amongst the Bhojpuri Chhath songs. This song sung by Amrapali Dubey can be heard a lot at homes and ghats during this auspicious period. Watch the video below:

Chhath Maiya Sun Li Pukar

This song is sung by Anjali Bhardwaj and written by Vinay Nikhil and is played through the ghats during Chhath puja. Watch the video below:

Kanch hi baas ke Bahangiya

This song is one of the most played classic songs in the voice of Anuradha Paudwal during Chhath. Women also sing this song. Watch the video below:

Be it the roof of the house, balcony, ghat or the campus of the society, preparations are going on in full swing for the Chhath festival everywhere. From decoration to arranging prasad or even during getting ready, a lot of emphasis is being laid on folk songs.

