Chhath Mahaparv is a four-day-long festival celebrated in the regions of Bihari Jharkhand and Purvanchal. The festival is celebrated not only in the country but also abroad. According to astrology, the festival of Chhath is celebrated on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha. Sun is worshipped on Chhath festival. Along with the Sun, Chhath Mayya is also worshipped during this time. According to the beliefs, Chhath Maiya is known as the child-giving and nurturing goddess. Fasting on Chhath brings happiness and prosperity to the family. This year Chhath Mahaparv will start from October 28 to October 31. Among the major festivals of the year, Diwali and Chhath Puja fall very close, just six days apart. Chhath Puja 2022 Full Dates Calendar: Nahay Khay Kab Hai? When Is Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya? From Shubh Muhurat to Puja Vidhi, Know Everything To Know About the Lord Sun Festival.

To celebrate the day, it is necessary to prepare a list in advance for the special samagri for Chhath Puja. The sooner you buy these important items, the better. If you are going to fast for the first time or are alone and are worried about gathering the puja samgri aka the important materials for the worship, then here we will help you to make a list of the ingredients of Chhath festival. So let us know what puja samgri are needed in Chhath Puja:

Chhath Puja Samgri

New clothes for the person fasting as well as other members of the house to wear during the worship.

For fasting, buy saris or dhoti for three days in advance.

Two big bamboo baskets to keep offerings in Chhath Puja aka dawri.

Bamboo or brass vessel will be used to offer Argha to the sun.

A set glass, lota and plate to keep milk and Ganga water for araghya.

Coconut filled with water.

5 sugarcane stalks with leaves.

Rice.

A dozen of lamps or diya.

Incense sticks, kumkum, lights.

Traditional vermilion.

Outpost.

Aipan or Alpana, a traditional folk art.

Banana leaves.

Banana, apple, water chestnut, turmeric, radish and ginger plant.

Sweet potato and suthni (yam species).

Betel nuts and betel nuts.

Honey.

Sweets.

Jaggery, wheat and rice flour.

Ganga water and milk.

Prasaad- Thekwa

Thekua made of jaggery and wheat flour is the main offering in Chhath Prasad. Without this Chhath Puja is considered incomplete. Apart from this, preparations should also be started to make Laddus made from rice flour, which is called Kasar in the local language. Chhath Puja Has Health Benefits! Science-Backed Reasons Why Chhath Parv Rituals Are Good For You.

Let us tell you that the work of making offerings starts one day before Chhath, on the second-day men carry the worship items in bamboo baskets on their heads to the ghat. Here, to offer arghya to the sun, the devotees bow their faces towards the sun in the water and wait for them to set and rise. After this, it is customary to offer arghya to the sun with milk. Arghya can also be given by other family members. During the entire worship, special care is taken so that no material is left behind.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

