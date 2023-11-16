Chhath Puja is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya). The festival is primarily observed in several Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. This festival is celebrated six days after Diwali, usually in October or November. Chhath Puja 2023 will be celebrated from November 17 to November 20 this year. On Chhath Puja 2023, the sunrise timing is at 05:57 AM, while the sunset on Chhath Puja Day will be at 04:53 PM. Bhojpuri songs are an integral part of Chhath Puja festivities. These songs are sung and played during the Chhath Puja celebrations in the Bhojpuri-speaking regions. Chhath Puja 2023 Samagri List: Important Puja Items To Worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath Puja Bhojpuri Geet includes devotion to the Sun God and the rituals and customs associated with Chhath Puja. If you are looking for Chhath Puja Bhojpuri songs or Chhath Puja Bhojpuri geet online, we have you covered. Check the Chhath Puja Bhojpuri songs that evoke a sense of celebration, making them a vibrant part of the Chhath Puja festivities. Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.

Chhath Puja Geet by Anuradha Paudwal

Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya by Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha & Anuradha Paudwal Chhath Puja Geet 2023

Chhath Puja Bhojpuri Songs

Chhathi Maiya, the sixth form of Devi Prakriti and Lord Surya's sister, is worshipped as the Goddess of the festival. The auspicious festival is celebrated six days after Deepavali, on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika (October–November) in the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat. The rituals are observed over four days and include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water (vrata), standing in water, and offering prasad (prayer offerings) and ‘arghya’ to the setting and rising sun. If you're interested in listening to Chhath Puja Bhojpuri Geet, you can find several of them above and enjoy the Bhojpuri music.

